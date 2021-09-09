https://www.theblaze.com/news/noem-biden-vaccine-mandate-lawsuit

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota said that she would file a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s newly announced federal vaccination mandate.

Biden announced Thursday that he would order companies with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly coronavirus testing. The new policy was a part of a 6-prong plan to combat the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those who immediately dissented against the mandate was Noem.

“South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court,” tweeted the governor.

“My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand,” she added in a second tweet.

Other Republicans lined up to issue their objections to Biden’s vaccination order.

“Are you people trying to start a full on revolt? Honestly what the hell is wrong with Democrats? Leave people the hell alone. This is insanity,” tweeted Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).

“I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration,” tweeted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) called Biden’s order “egregious big government overreach.”

“He doesn’t have the power to mandate this,” tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). “If government could mandate the vaccine for federal employees & contractors, it would require a vote of Congress. It’s medical tyranny. People will remember those who did this to them & who did not speak out.”

“Joe Biden’s forced vaccine mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and an authoritarian power grab,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

“Once again, Joe Biden shows himself to be everything the left falsely accused Donald Trump of being,” tweeted former Trump official Mark Meadows. “They called Trump a dictator. But it’s Joe Biden who over and over makes it clear: he’s a lawless President who will trample over the constitution to achieve his partisan goals.”

Some in the mainstream media praised Biden’s aggressive new policy to fight the pandemic even as they noted that it would likely face a steep challenge in the courts.

