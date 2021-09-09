https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/09/shut-up-dweeb-harvards-finest-david-hogg-may-come-to-regret-shooting-his-mouth-off-at-armed-supremacy-straw-men/

When it comes to hot takes, David Hogg is tough to top. But if anyone is up to the challenge, it’s … David Hogg.

This from yesterday was pretty amazing:

If you need an AR-15 to feel like a man you need a therapist not a gun. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 8, 2021

But today’s offering is also quite special:

It will never cease to amaze me how the same people that lose their minds over “constitutional infringement”when it comes to gun laws- but the same people rarely know about / care about civil forfeiture or the Patriot Act or any number of actual major violations of our rights. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 9, 2021

Almost like for many them it’s not actually about their rights or wanting to stop actual government tyranny but really it’s about maintaining armed supremacy. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 9, 2021

It will never cease to amaze us how David Hogg never seems to tire of humiliating himself in public.

Please name names, Mr. Hogg. Not that you’re a Harvard man you’re going to have to graduate beyond debating strawmen. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

We’ll wait.

If that’s a group you’re looking for, pic.twitter.com/69geSsgaFO — Libertarian Party of California (@LPofCal) September 9, 2021

*every Libertarian has entered the chat* — Rachel (@rachillax_13) September 9, 2021

Mr. Hogg, I know you’re used to only speaking and not listening but have you even seen a libertarian before?

You grew up in Florida, I’m rather stunned. — Enlightened Master Xi (@EnlightenedXi) September 9, 2021

Tell me you don’t know any libertarians without telling me you don’t know any libertarians. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) September 9, 2021

Say you’ve never actually talked to a conservative without saying you’ve never actually talked to a conservative. https://t.co/ElpL91RaMD — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) September 9, 2021

oh shut up dweeb. libertarians have been in your mentions for years and you know it. https://t.co/xlrs4IqRzQ — MJ (@morganisawizard) September 9, 2021

Lol what rock do you live under? The majority of those people hate government overreach and anything unconstitutional. — Daltonius Cornelius (@djcornell88) September 9, 2021

Uh, yeah.

There is this thing on the internet called “search engines” that you could have utilized and in about ten seconds found more examples than I can count of conservatives speaking out about civil asset forfeiture. Here’s one from four years ago. https://t.co/CRQozaxTUf https://t.co/SuojDqttsK pic.twitter.com/DfBdvHOlEl — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 9, 2021

There are many – Libertarians, yeah, but even (classically liberal) Conservatives – right here on this very website. Not difficult to find – if you’re looking. But you did forget to mention qualified immunity. — rando (@jrloom) September 9, 2021

Well, David, when you don’t talk to anyone outside your little elite bubble, you end up having incorrect impressions like this. Go hang with some libertarians and you will get all the civil forfeiture/Patriot Act etc. disapprobation you want from pro-Second Amendment people. https://t.co/rauE5RFBKf — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 9, 2021

You need to get out more. — Libertarian Party of Texas (@LPTexas) September 9, 2021

Oh, he most definitely needs to get out more.

I’m not even American and I’ve seen people talk about this stuff constantly. Go outside more. — Stay-Buft Marshmallow Man: Viktor Gorchev (@ViktorGorchev) September 9, 2021

You’d think he’d have talked to at least one gun owner by now. https://t.co/qGpsorpY6m — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 9, 2021

It will never cease to amaze me how the same people that hate legal gun owners have absolutely zero understanding of the people who own guns and what they believe https://t.co/xYITp57OG9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 9, 2021

This is how you tell everyone you don’t step outside your echo chamber — Dan Scot (@daniel_the_scot) September 9, 2021

As if it weren’t already obvious enough at this point.

Please go easy on him, folks. He doesn’t know any better, poor thing. — David Alexander (@DaveAlexanderID) September 9, 2021

You sweet summer child — ObaXVII (@ObaXVII) September 9, 2021

@MUGGER1955 it’s amazing that someone who goes to Harvard can tweet this and press send — Tom Joyce (@TomJoyceSports) September 9, 2021

Bless his heart.

This is a totally made up strawman. Many have been against civil forfeiture, the Patriot Act and the TSA since before you were in a diaper, kid. Try looking around next time instead of staying in your bubble and dreaming things up. https://t.co/pUjPI9Z5q5 — Ken 🇭🇰 🗽 (@kendroiddddd) September 9, 2021

I hope he can see through all the dunking that will inevitably happen as a result of this (incorrect) assertion and actually learn something. Because, yikes. https://t.co/O5mG0IPX3x — Brittany (@bccover) September 9, 2021

David Hogg? Learn from his mistakes? He’ll pass, thanks.

Your utter stupidity on any given issue doesn’t amaze anyone. https://t.co/0TOr7Rg7CZ — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) September 9, 2021

