Drive-by shooters killed a sleeping 3-year-old boy by spraying almost 150 rounds of ammunition into a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week.

What are the details?

The toddler, Asiah Figueroa, died from his wounds late Tuesday night after the gunmen opened fire on a home on Richard Rozzelle Drive, WCNC-TV reported. The boy’s 4-year-old sister was also struck in the attack but is expected to survive.

Police added that the toddler is the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings purportedly connected to disputes between students at area high schools. The suspects, whom police believe to be teenagers, remain at large.

Surveillance video of the attack show cars drive up to the house before multiple gunmen exit the vehicles and spray bullets at the residence for a prolonged period of time.

Warning: The following videos contain content that may be disturbing to some viewers.







“We’re asking again and we’re pleading and we’re begging, as the mayor mentioned, for your assistance to help us identify the people involved in this shooting so we can take dangerous criminals off the street who are preying on our community and our society,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings, according to WBTV-TV.

CMPD Capt. John McNelly urged parents in the community to investigate their own children in order to prevent more senseless violence.

“We need you to look through their stuff. You’re their parents, you can do that. Look through their rooms, look through their phones, look through their social media accounts, and find out what you can find out. We need that to solve the murder of three-year-old Asiah,” he said.

What else?

Asiah and other family members were reportedly staying with his great-grandmother Susie Whitley when the attack occurred. He was asleep in his bed when the shots rang out.

“I don’t know why this happened and I don’t know why this is going on, why the world can’t get together and just love one another,” Whitley said, adding, “He was only 3, hadn’t lived that long a life, and he was just taken away.”

Neighbors were reportedly jolted awake by the gunfire, and then they heard shrieks from the family.

“The worst sound that I heard was the blood-curdling screams of the mother that had just lost their child,” said Abdul Khan, who lives nearby.







Neighbors gathered outside the bullet-riddled home Wednesday, leaving balloons, stuffed animals, and other tributes to honor Asiah’s life.

During the gathering, Figueroa’s father became filled with emotion, and at one point a woman in the crowd asked other men “to surround this daddy in love y’all. All the men, you have to strengthen him and build him up.”

