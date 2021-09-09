https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/09/so-it-begins-joe-biden-will-prove-himself-the-authoritarian-the-left-always-accused-trump-of-being-by-signing-eo-and-other-covid-stuff/

If Trump did what Biden is about to do they would never have stopped comparing him to Hitler.

Remember when the Left and media were telling us there was no way Trump could get a vaccine by the end of 2020? And the numerous talking heads and pundits of the progressive persuasion who said they’d NEVER trust a vaccine from Trump?

How things have changed …

New: President Biden will sign an executive order today requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated, with no option of being regularly tested instead, according to a source familiar with the plans. W/ @Kevinliptakcnn — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 9, 2021

With no option of being regularly tested instead.

Keywords, ‘no option.’

Biden is the authoritarian that Trump’s haters claimed he was.

Other speech details here: https://t.co/AbJLj5362x — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 9, 2021

From CNN:

President Joe Biden on Thursday will impose more stringent vaccine rules on federal workers, and take steps to encourage private businesses to do the same, during a major speech meant to lay out a new approach to combating the coronavirus. Among the steps the President will take is signing an executive order requiring all federal workers be vaccinated against Covid-19, with no option of being regularly tested to opt out of the requirement, according to a source familiar with the plans. The President will also sign an executive order directing the same standard be extended to employees of contractors who do business with the federal government. The Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Service and National Institutes of Health will also complete their previously announced vaccination requirements, which the White House estimates covers 2.5 million workers.

So we’re seeing a few of the ‘prongs’ ol’ Joe is about to inflict on this country.

What are the others?

Broadly, here are 6 pillars Biden will lay out tomorrow: vaccinating the unvaccinated (which implies vaccine requirements), furthering protection for the vaccinated (booster shots), keeping schools open, increasing testing & masking, $ recovery & improving care for those w Covid. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 9, 2021

Keeping schools open.

Shocker.

We know his pals in the teacher’s union aren’t thrilled with that one – unless of course the increased masking means in schools.

Suppose we shall see.

#GirdYourLoins

