The Taliban have agreed to allow 200 Americans and third-country nationals to leave the country. The civilians will reportedly leave from the Kabul airport.

The Biden Administration is taking orders from the Taliban terrorists now.

What a disaster.

Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “The Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart.” These flights include American citizens. pic.twitter.com/HbJVMAsFHt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 8, 2021

Reuters reported:

Taliban authorities have agreed to let 200 American civilians and third country nationals who remained in Afghanistan after the end of the U.S. evacuation operation to depart on charter flights from Kabul airport, a U.S. official said. The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, said the official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. The departures were expected on Thursday. The official could not say whether these Americans and third country nationals were among people stranded for days in Mazar-i-Sharif because their private charters have not been allowed to depart.

