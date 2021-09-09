https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/biden-will-not-deliver-live-remarks-on-9-11-anniversary/

President Joe Biden will not give a live speech to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. He will instead release a prerecorded video of his remarks.

“You will hear from [Biden] in the form of a video in advance—or if that will be available that day, I should say,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

The president will attend events at all three 9/11 memorial sites—in New York City, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon—on Saturday, the anniversary of the attacks. Psaki said Biden’s busy schedule that day precluded him from giving a live address.

Former president Donald Trump delivered live remarks to commemorate the attacks on each of the four years of his administration, as did former president Barack Obama each year of his two terms.

