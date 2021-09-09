A Tennessee Republican – who is also an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran – sent a letter to the State Department this week, demanding answers after a source informed his office that evacuees being held at a Virginia military base have had “free rein” of the campus and have allegedly been leaving the base using ride-hailing apps without restraint from officials, Fox News has learned.

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green told “The Ingraham Angle” about his letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a source with knowledge of the situation made the allegations to his office.

Green wrote to Blinken asking for information regarding the allegations that not-fully-vetted Afghan evacuees staying at Fort Pickett have “basically have free rein of the complex and have even been allowed to leave despite not having completed the vetting process.”

The lawmaker told host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday that the issues are also happening elsewhere and that the Pentagon is not necessarily to blame in this specific regard because they are essentially taking direction from Foggy Bottom.

“[T]he State Department is failing to give [the Pentagon] adequate information …They don’t know exactly how many [evacuees] are even there. So, they can’t account for someone if they don’t return,” Green said.

