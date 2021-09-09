https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/afghanistan-taliban-leadership
Blinken blasted over Afghan evacuees reportedly hiring Uber to leave US military bases
A Tennessee Republican – who is also an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran – sent a letter to the State Department this week, demanding answers after a source informed his office that evacuees being held at a Virginia military base have had “free rein” of the campus and have allegedly been leaving the base using ride-hailing apps without restraint from officials, Fox News has learned.
Tennessee Rep. Mark Green told “The Ingraham Angle” about his letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a source with knowledge of the situation made the allegations to his office.
Green wrote to Blinken asking for information regarding the allegations that not-fully-vetted Afghan evacuees staying at Fort Pickett have “basically have free rein of the complex and have even been allowed to leave despite not having completed the vetting process.”
The lawmaker told host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday that the issues are also happening elsewhere and that the Pentagon is not necessarily to blame in this specific regard because they are essentially taking direction from Foggy Bottom.
“[T]he State Department is failing to give [the Pentagon] adequate information …They don’t know exactly how many [evacuees] are even there. So, they can’t account for someone if they don’t return,” Green said.
Taliban agrees to allow 200 American civilians, others to depart Kabul on charter flights: report
Taliban officials will allow 200 American civilians and others seeking visas to leave Afghanistan on chartered flights, according to report early Thursday.
The departures were expected to take place from Kabul later in the day, a U.S. official told Reuters.
The Taliban agreed after the urging from Zalmay Khlilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, the report said.
The State Department and White House did not immediately respond to after-hour emails from Fox News.
The situation unfolding at the airport in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif became a focal point after reports said Taliban fighters were preventing chartered planes from evacuating several hundred people.
Hundreds of vulnerable Afghans are waiting for permission from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to board prearranged charter flights standing by at the airport, the Associated Press reported. It was unclear if these individuals are included in the announcement.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the U.S. was working with the Taliban to resolve the standoff over the charter flights. “We’ve been assured all American citizens and Afghan citizens with valid travel documents will be allowed to leave,” Blinken said in Doha on Tuesday.
Akhund says he will ‘guarantee’ the safety of those who worked with the US
Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the senior Taliban leader named acting prime minister in Afghanistan, urged Afghans who worked with the U.S. and had fled to return to the country and assured their safety upon return.
“We have suffered huge losses in money and lives for this historic moment in the history of Afghanistan,” he told Al Jazeera in an interview Wednesday. “The stage of bloodshed, killing and contempt for people in Afghanistan has ended, and we have paid dearly for this.”
Fort Hood shooter congratulates Taliban from death row
Nidal Hasan, the radical Islamic terrorist who murdered 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009, wrote a letter from death row, congratulating the Taliban as the terrorist group took control of Afghanistan.
In the letter – which Hasan’s attorney, retired Army Col. John Galligan, provided to Fox News – Hasan triumphantly declared, “We Have Won!!!”
Hasan, who fatally injured 13 and wounded more than 30 others, wrote the letter from death row at Fort Leavenworth Prison.
“All-Praises be to All-Mighty Allah! Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land,” Hasan wrote in a message he directed Galligan to forward to Taliban leadership.