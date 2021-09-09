https://www.dailywire.com/news/terrorist-who-murdered-13-people-at-fort-hood-cheers-taliban-takeover-from-death-row-we-have-won

The Islamic terrorist who murdered 13 people during an attack on Fort Hood in 2009 is now praising the Taliban from death row following their takeover of Afghanistan.

In a letter, the terrorist, whom The Daily Wire is not naming due to a company policy that denies mass shooters the notoriety they seek from their acts of evil, declared: “We Have Won!!!”

The terrorist wrote to the Taliban:

All-Praises be to All-Mighty Allah! Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land. I pray to Allah that He helps you implement Shariah Law fully, correctly, and fairly. We must learn from the nations of the past and not let our wretchedness overcome us thus earning His (God’s) wrath. It is to All-Mighty God we give thanks!

The U.S. federal government, under control of the Obama administration at the time, tried to claim that the 2009 terrorist attack was a result of “workplace violence.” The New York Times noted that the attack “was called an act of terror in a 2011 Senate report and it has an official ID number in the Global Terrorism Database.”

The terrorist shot dozens of U.S. soldiers because he said that he wanted to protect Taliban terrorists from U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

“However, now the government’s ‘workplace violence’ lie has been fully exposed,” representatives for the victims said at the time. “By his own admission, Hasan was a jihadist who killed innocent Americans to defend the Taliban.”

The judge on the case, Col. Tara Osborn, later ruled during the trial that prosecutors could not mention the terrorist’s correspondence with a known high-profile al Qaeda recruiter and organizer. In 2014, the terrorist released a letter saying that he wanted to become a member of ISIS.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month following Democrat President Joe Biden’s chaotic and widely criticized pullout from the country, which culminated in the deaths of 13 U.S. troops who were murdered during a terrorist attack. Hundreds of American citizens were also reportedly left behind in the country after Biden said during an interview with ABC News that he would leave U.S. troops in the country until all U.S. citizens who wanted to leave were out of the country.

Biden has since seen his approval ratings crater all the way down into the 30s, according to a survey that was released this week by Economist/YouGov, which noted his approval ratings “on his handling of major issues, have all fallen, dramatically in some cases.”

