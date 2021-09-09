https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/didnt-age-cdc-chief-says-will-no-forced-federal-vaccine-mandates/
Elections have consequences. Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.
Just 41 days ago CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky promised there would be no forced COVID vaccine mandates.
That was back on July 30.
Via Emily Zanotti.
Here’s the video.
Fast forward to today.
Joe Biden is forcing all US private companies with over 100 employees to get vaxxed or be punished.