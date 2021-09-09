https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/09/this-was-all-you-thank-the-reloads-stephen-gutowski-for-the-collapse-of-gun-grabbing-nutjob-david-chipmans-atf-nomination/

The White House is reportedly set to withdraw gun-grabbing nutjob David Chipman’s nomination for ATF Director.

This is fantastic news, and it likely never would have come to pass had it not been for journalist and firearms expert Stephen Gutowski’s invaluable reporting on David Chipman.

Almost as if other outlets just weren’t interested in doing literally the one job they’re supposed to do.

This was a very, very big deal.

We’d say Gutowski’s more than earned the right to promote The Reload today.

Gutowski and The Reload are how responsible, competent journalism is supposed to be done.

Parting evergreen advice:

Do it.

