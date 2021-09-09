https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/09/this-was-all-you-thank-the-reloads-stephen-gutowski-for-the-collapse-of-gun-grabbing-nutjob-david-chipmans-atf-nomination/

The White House is reportedly set to withdraw gun-grabbing nutjob David Chipman’s nomination for ATF Director.

News: The White House is planning to withdraw Chipman’s nomination to ATF, per 3 sources familiar with the process@anitakumar01 https://t.co/3lciYx8cfi via @politico — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) September 9, 2021

White House to withdraw controversial ATF nominee David Chipmanhttps://t.co/3G92en8DyV — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2021

This is fantastic news, and it likely never would have come to pass had it not been for journalist and firearms expert Stephen Gutowski’s invaluable reporting on David Chipman.

.@StephenGutowski’s sterling reporting is the catalyst behind Chipman’s withdrawal. Disappointing few to no outlets have cited his work about Chipman’s questionable stances and past behavior at work. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 9, 2021

Almost as if other outlets just weren’t interested in doing literally the one job they’re supposed to do.

Among other things, there’s been a coordinated conservative campaign against Chipman, including Don Jr. and others going after Dems in pro-Trump, pro-gun states. https://t.co/cZUT1FJ1mT — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 9, 2021

“Among other things” is doing a lot of work in this tweet. Is everyone else in media just going to ignore a black ATF agent accusing him of trying to tank his career because of his race? https://t.co/32M7Lriphv — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2021

This reporting garnered little attention from the rest of the media but it did result in renewed calls for a second hearing and a whistleblower investigation from Senator Grassley’s office. https://t.co/uiKrOXGAwW — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2021

This was a very, very big deal.

There were exactly two stories with any new information about David Chipman’s background after his confirmation hearing in May. Both of them were Reload exclusives that garnered significant reaction on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/ihDSb0etde — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2021

Of course, neither of the stories received much coverage from major media outlets. Nor did they garner much journalistic curiosity or follow up. The stories I’ve seen thus far in Politico, WaPo, and CNN don’t even mention they happened. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2021

Take, for instance, Politico’s write up. They mention that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for Chipman to be withdrawn but there is not mention of the story that led him to do that. pic.twitter.com/H1pZjDmgXI — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2021

If you want to read that story, you’ll have to go to @TheReloadSite because we’re the ones that broke it. A self-funded publication founded in April with three people working for it beat every major publication to these major stories. https://t.co/5J559Qb0ui — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2021

If you want serious reporting on guns and significant scrutiny of Biden nominees, you’ll have to subscribe to The Reload because you simply won’t get that anywhere else. You can sign up for our free newsletter here: https://t.co/cNu9RFsQzd — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2021

We’d say Gutowski’s more than earned the right to promote The Reload today.

If you have any interest at all in firearms journalism that’s informed and sober and holds government officials to account, you should buy a Reload membership. We are 100% member-funded. There are no financial backers behind the scenes. https://t.co/qkcijuvVwM — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 9, 2021

Gutowski and The Reload are how responsible, competent journalism is supposed to be done.

Stephen Gutowski is doing the reporting that nobody else will, or can, do. https://t.co/G4YhzcVXDR — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) September 9, 2021

Congratulations! Seriously, this was all you. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 9, 2021

Parting evergreen advice:

Do it.

