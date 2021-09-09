https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/09/09/todays-hot-topics-on-tems-eggscuse-me-dia-afghanistan-acedia-bidens-broadband-anemia-marine-raiders-and-more-n414786

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. Duane and I will discuss the media’s coverage of the “racist” attack on Larry Elder, the latest from Afghanistan, and all of the rest of the hot news!

Have you ever heard of the Marine Raiders in World War II? I had not despite reading quite a bit on the war in the Pacific, so Carole Engle Avriett’s new book from Regnery (a subsidiary of Salem, as is Hot Air), Marine Raiders: The True Story of the Legendary WWII Battalions, is a great opportunity for us to read their thrilling exploits.

Will the Biden administrations plans to push expansion of broadband Internet service backfire? Phil Kerpen of American Commitment makes his argument for a private-sector strategy instead. If it ain’t broke, why is Biden trying to fix it?

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

