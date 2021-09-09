http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/I9_MjjLyCpM/tonights-cancellation.php

The NFL season starts tonight, as Paul noted a little while ago. So whoever sings the National Anthem at tonight’s game between the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys will have a wonderful stage.

I don’t know who will sing the Anthem, but unfortunately it won’t be Victory Boyd. I had never heard of Miss Boyd until an hour or so ago, but she is a young woman of tremendous vocal talent and had been chosen to sing the Anthem tonight. One problem: she hasn’t been vaccinated. So the NFL pulled the plug and, I take it, got someone else.

Since you won’t be seeing it on television, here it is, via InstaPundit. Mark Tapscott writes:

THIS MAY BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL NATIONAL ANTHEM RENDITION EVER: But fans attending and tuning into tonight’s NFL season opening game between the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys won’t get to hear it. Victory Boyd, the songwriter/singer, declines to get the Covid vaccine, for religious and medical reasons. So, after agreeing to pay her $20,000 plus expenses for the appearance, the NFL refused her request for an accommodation. Why? Because the NFL insists the national anthem be sung on the field.







Victory herself writes on YouTube:

After being canceled for the NFL to perform the Anthem at the season opening game because of my vaccination status, I decided to sing anyway. Except this time not for the theatrics of a football game…this time I sang for America. To remind her who she is…the land of the free and the home of the brave. This is dedicated to anyone that has taken a stand for freedom. I stand with you. ❤️🙏🏾🇺🇸

I have no idea what Miss Boyd’s political views are, except that, in every way that matters as our country’s future hangs in the balance, she is one of us.

