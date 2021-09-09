https://www.oann.com/uk-card-spending-jumped-last-week-to-99-of-pre-covid-level-ons/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-card-spending-jumped-last-week-to-99-of-pre-covid-level-ons



September 9, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Spending on payment cards in Britain rose sharply last week to 99% of its pre-pandemic level, up from 93% in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

Job adverts listed by online portal Adzuna rose to 128% of their February 2020 level as of Sept. 3, up 2% from the previous week, the ONS said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

