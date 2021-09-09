https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/us-postal-service-workers-are-not-included-in-president-bidens-federal-vaccine-requirement/

This is an interesting bit of news. Just after giving a speech announcing that all federal workers would be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a White House official told the Washington Post’s Jacob Bogage that United States Postal Service employees would not be included in the mandate. That’s nearly 650,000 people.

“We strongly encourage them to comply with these standards” — pretty tough talk, there.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...