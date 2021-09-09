https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/us-postal-service-workers-are-not-included-in-president-bidens-federal-vaccine-requirement/

This is an interesting bit of news. Just after giving a speech announcing that all federal workers would be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a White House official told the Washington Post’s Jacob Bogage that United States Postal Service employees would not be included in the mandate. That’s nearly 650,000 people.

NEWS: White House official tells me USPS workers are NOT included in President Biden’s vaccine requirement, but “we strongly encourage them to comply with these standards.” That’s a massive chunk of the federal workforce — 644k & growing — that’s not required to be vaccinated. https://t.co/oWwMHqqIqj — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) September 9, 2021

This is stunning. One of the things we’ve learned during the pandemic is the Postal Service is a key part of national infrastructure & homeland security. We’ve seen what’s happened to service when there have been pandemic-related staffing shortages. But USPS workers are exempt. — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) September 9, 2021

To put in context, OSHA will fine businesses with 100 employees or more $14k per vaccine/testing violation. But the US Postal Service, a Goliath of federal agency, is exempt. — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) September 9, 2021

The Science™ demands this https://t.co/aMTBKDgJS9 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2021

why the hell not? politics, politics, politics. gonna cause more suspicion and resentment. https://t.co/QdEMZwmAgF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 9, 2021

Between this and various teachers union exemptions I’m sure folks will get the message that this is about public health and not blue on red bullshit. https://t.co/9ySXJXuJ6I — Foster (@foster_type) September 9, 2021

This isn’t about science or the unvaccinated. https://t.co/lIp2B3ZCIz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2021

If you’re a private business with 101 employees, OSHA is going to come snooping around to make sure everyone is vaccinated. But the Post Office has 600,000+ employees and yet the federal mandate does not apply? What?? https://t.co/3t0rgbOQ7H — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) September 9, 2021

Yes, the consistency of the message is incredibly confidence inspiring. https://t.co/ED1wJF3Tc7 — robert michaels (@rmsgeek) September 9, 2021

This is what will kill his mandate in court. You can’t mandate private business and exclude public agencies…likely because of union pressure. Of course there’s all sorts of other arguments, this is just the easiest. Completely hypocritical. https://t.co/lbkfCbb3TU — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 9, 2021

what a fucking absolute joke this all is https://t.co/uaMfWXPkI8 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 9, 2021

cool cool. so the people going door to door all over the country are exempt but the employees of big bobs tractor supply co. gotta get those shots OR ELSE. https://t.co/MMoeTGZHaL — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 9, 2021

That makes sense because it’s the federal agency with the least amount of daily interaction with the public https://t.co/s2PlATxmjp — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 9, 2021

$14k fine for you. Strongly encourage for them. You’ve gotta be kidding me. https://t.co/V8FRg183q6 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) September 9, 2021

Postal workers join rioters in the category of people Democrats mystically think cannot spread the virus. https://t.co/dxFX7Fcohp — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 9, 2021

I can’t wait to hear all of the exemptions to this. Which Biden-favored unions are not subject to his new mandates. https://t.co/tloQaICy9W — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 9, 2021

Biden knows the mandate decree will result in a “Great Resignation” https://t.co/uT5Xs4MTFx — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 9, 2021

Private employers should take this “mandate” as seriously as Biden himself does https://t.co/ZD8CPsTxdB — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 9, 2021

Gee I wonder why people don’t want to listen to the federal government on this. Can’t quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/5ebggOOO00 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) September 9, 2021

It’s always fun to see which special interests get exemptions while everyone else has to play by the rules. https://t.co/ETEXGEP49x — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 9, 2021

None of this makes any sense and none of it is actually based on science. https://t.co/qAE0Wp5Pgo — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 9, 2021

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety.

It’s not about safety. https://t.co/iMAiWLLQEf — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) September 9, 2021

Biden’s policy is already falling apart. How can he mandate private business behavior when he won’t do it for all federal employees? https://t.co/b49ph3yVW0 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) September 9, 2021

The hypocrisy is the point. https://t.co/9LFPos3o3L — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 9, 2021

We’re all* in this authoritarian bullshit together. * https://t.co/eyzwGqEKOU — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 9, 2021

I’ll believe that this is based on science once Biden demands proof of vaccination to receive government benefits. Remember, rules are ONLY enforced based on who they want to punish. https://t.co/anGSL9civk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 9, 2021

Postal workers’ union, take your bow. https://t.co/Ut6VpK5EOG — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 9, 2021

He’s going to make FedEx and UPS enforce a vaccine mandate while exempting USPS and it’s 644,000 workers because reasons https://t.co/3d1oRUqk1D — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 9, 2021

Biden’s patience is wearing thin with ordinary Americans he has no proper authority over… but if you’re a federal employee he oversees, well, go ahead and do what you want! https://t.co/nAQTDAZeN9 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 9, 2021

Two Americas, public sector unions and the rest of us in the private sector. https://t.co/zAHlNZdAFH — Joe (@JoeC1776) September 9, 2021

There’s just no way to explain this given what he said tonight. https://t.co/dWLTbosfZ9 — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

Biden admin already caving to massage agencies. But you can be damn sure he’s coming after your medium sized biz. https://t.co/yHMrlXQunM — Jack Murphy 🇺🇸 ⚔️ (@jackmurphylive) September 9, 2021

Always a Union loophole to be found. This a huge look the other way in the name of “science.” https://t.co/FU2aBzQbhL — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 9, 2021

It’s not like USPS workers are out there interacting with people in public all the time. If this isn’t a “tell,” I’m not sure what is. https://t.co/Ob3nigx18G — Nathan Worcester (@nnworcester) September 9, 2021

history shows that this is the one labor sector you don’t want to triggerhttps://t.co/xUeffXoxRl — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 9, 2021

Ask me how much I care about what happened in January https://t.co/za3E3PlSo7 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 9, 2021

“We strongly encourage them to comply with these standards” — pretty tough talk, there.

Related:

Biden administration to levy ‘substantial fines’ to employers with more than 100 employees who don’t mandate the vaccine or weekly testing https://t.co/S7zhWMgFUh — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 9, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

