Vice President Kamala Harris got feisty on Wednesday during a campaign stop to support embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), rebuking red states and declaring “we will show them.”

“We want in our leaders someone like Gavin Newsom who always speaks the truth on behalf of all the people in a way that is about uplifting, that is about helping to understand the plight of working people, to understand the dignity of all people,” she said.

Harris took aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has signed into law a ban on most abortions after six weeks.

Harris then lumped red states together for taking legislative actions that she deemed not progressive. “What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about attacking women’s rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, workers’ rights — they think if they can win in California, they can do this anywhere,” Harris told the crowd.

“Well, we will show them, you’re not going to get this done. Not here, never.”

The vice president also expressed support for unions and foreigners in the U.S. illegally.

“We fight for our country, we fight for the values we hold dear, we fight for working people, we fight for organized labor, we fight for Dreamers, we fight for women, we fight for voting rights and we stand as Democrats saying we are proud to do all of that and more,” Harris said.

Despite the crisis at the U.S. border and in Afghanistan, where more than 100 Americans are still reportedly stranded, Harris flew from Washington to her home state to campaign with Newsom, who faces a recall vote next week. President Joe Biden is expected to campaign for him on Monday, the day before the election.

“They wouldn’t be trying to recall him but for the fact that he has always stood for reproductive rights,” Harris said.

Harris also targeted Abbott, who said when asked why the new Texas law does not have exceptions for cases of rape and incest: “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets,” Abbott said.

“To speak those words that were empty words, that were false words, that were fueled not only of arrogance but that were vile, that is not who we want in our leaders,” Harris said.

