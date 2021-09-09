https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/09/wapos-fact-check-on-larry-elder-isnt-the-fact-check-people-want-to-see/

While campaigning in California yesterday, GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder had an egg thrown at him by a white woman wearing a gorilla mask:

Why do white leftists think it’s ok to attack black conservatives? pic.twitter.com/rcaPgGqBvt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021

Keeping in mind that the media have been largely ignoring the story (or at least failing to take the angle they definitely would if the person who had an egg thrown at them by a white person in a gorilla mask), this is the Washington Post’s latest Elder-related fact-check:

Fact Checker: Larry Elder’s false and misleading claims in California recall race https://t.co/u3m1a19KQo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 9, 2021

ICYMI –> Larry Elder’s false and misleading claims in California recall race https://t.co/LqOMcvXZIS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 9, 2021

There’s a fact-check elephant in the room that’s clearly being ignored.

Washington Post is finally reporting on Larry Eld.. oh wait. https://t.co/JMYa8ycRYp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2021

That isn’t really the fact-check that people want to see.

ICYMI —> Larry Elder was attacked by a white woman, wearing a gorilla mask, throwing eggs at his head. Washington Post has not mentioned it once. https://t.co/TTdJ1ipi9C — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 9, 2021

And an accompanying fact-check on allegations that the mainstream media are largely ignoring the story.

Is this uh… is this the only story available about Elder? — MrTate (@MrTate) September 9, 2021

Glenn spools up the fact checker quite selectivity. Interesting. — Jonathan McNeil (@_JonathanMcNeil) September 9, 2021

ICYMI, Glenn is terrified of a black man becoming governor of California. https://t.co/NiEJMZySaT — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 9, 2021

Before the above, this was the last WaPo fact-check that mentioned Elder:

Elder’s ex-fiancee said he brandished a gun at her https://t.co/rhH6yEwYWE via @politico — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 19, 2021

The Newsom campaign and Democrats will appreciate the Post’s selective fact-checking.

Gee, wonder what would inspire an insane racist to attack Larry Elder? https://t.co/xNHJ9lov2A — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) September 9, 2021

Glenn’s irresponsible slander is inciting violent hate crimes. https://t.co/LRzn0U5lQ6 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 9, 2021

Yes, can we also get a fact-check on if media narrative contributed to the atmosphere that allowed this incident to happen? NOT likely.

