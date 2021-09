http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w8pifVbtbXw/

President Joe Biden will announce a new widespread coronavirus vaccine mandate for employers on Thursday.

The new rules will mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. All health facilities receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid will also be required to get their employees vaccinated.

The president’s speech is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST.

