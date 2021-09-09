https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-reporter-asks-jen-psaki-if-feds-can-force-employers-to-mandate-vaccines-yes-stay-tuned/

White House Jen Psaki hinted at major new vaccine requirements during her briefing Thursday, telling reporters “Yes” when asked if the Department of Labor can compel private companies to impose mandates on employees.

“Can the Department of Labor or anybody else compel major employers, the large employers, to force the vaccine mandates on their employees?” asked one journalist.

“Yes. Stay Tuned,” said Psaki. “More to come this afternoon.”

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an Executive Order Thursday that will require COVID-19 vaccines for all federal employees in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly Delta Variant in the United States.

“President Biden will order all federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with no option for weekly testing for the unvaccinated,” posted CBS News on Twitter.

“President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday evening a new requirement for federal employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. The executive order will also extend to contractors that work with the U.S. government,” writes NBC News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

