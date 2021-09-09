https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/09/welcome-comrade-nyt-quiz-says-tom-nichols-is-no-longer-a-conservative/

The New York Times has a quiz up that tells you where you align among 6 fictitious political parties. Check it out:

Tonight on CPT we’re giving you some homework! Here’s a quiz we’re going to be talking about in the next segment of our show – I encourage you to take the quiz and we’ll discuss with the mastermind behind it: https://t.co/LynqZlwlYA — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 9, 2021

And certified expert Tom Nichols took the quiz and discovered he is actually closest to the New Liberal Party, meaning his not socially or fiscally conservative:

“Welcome, comrade”:

Welcome, comrade. — Matt Ford (@fordm) September 8, 2021

Wait, he’s shocked by this?

goddamn it — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 8, 2021

We certainly weren’t:

You’re the only one here that’s surprised by this. https://t.co/F03q1TvV3c — The Engine (@ngintx) September 9, 2021

Apparently, the only person shocked that Tom Nichols is a flaming liberal, is Tom Nichols. https://t.co/6ZaJokuh0B — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 9, 2021

We kinda already knew https://t.co/u7CxOONoBX — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 9, 2021

