White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain spends a lot of time on Twitter retweeting hot takes by Biden sycophants like Jennifer Rubin and Joy Reid. That seems to be his gig; watching Twitter for praise of President Biden and then retweeting it. He also might be the shadow president, but that’s another story.

Klain like what he saw on the front page of the New York Times after Biden gave his speech today further pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, extending government overreach into private businesses, and threatening Republican governors who stand in the way of his agenda. “Biden Vaccine Mandate Plan Aims to Cover Two-Thirds of Workers” reads the headline.

What leadership looks like: pic.twitter.com/ufwzIcHysH — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) September 9, 2021

What an elderly man who pretends to be a dictator looks like: https://t.co/2bTURQ8UdW — Claire Wirth (@BuilderClaireKY) September 9, 2021

You mean CCP leadership, right? https://t.co/2oFcnzFW4l — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 9, 2021

Narrator: this is authoritarianism tweeps. https://t.co/5fh4paguiB — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 9, 2021

Something a dictator’s head sycophant/handler would say. https://t.co/ecdQGb5RAy — J.T. Gilgo, Tiger King of Wild West Pimps (@JTGilgo) September 9, 2021

An elderly man screaming at us while abusing power beyond the boundaries of the Constitution, all to no discernible end? https://t.co/gJbvSsBk1l — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2021

“Leadership” to liberals is being angrier at Americans than the Taliban. https://t.co/1qoLVLH6uW — Big Mara Ippo (@CizzymacHD) September 9, 2021

Get ready for Ron Klain’s puppet fascism vs. The courts https://t.co/DyPn6S3g79 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 9, 2021

What tyranny looks like. If there’s justice in the world, @WHCOS, you’ll face a criminal investigation for your role in all this in 2025 https://t.co/99DZQLIo8s — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 9, 2021

What licking the boot looks like: https://t.co/TXXdJb8WX1 — Zac (@Zac2040) September 9, 2021

And I thought Pravda went out of business when the wall fell. https://t.co/MWC8dhh7QG — Peter Roff (@PeterRoff) September 9, 2021

Klain here famously lives and dies on Twitter, and this tweet should tell you what the real point of all of this is: to get these kinds of headlines from house news organizations, and to try to change the narrative from Afghanistan and the coming winter wave. It’s a game to them. https://t.co/5YWzCzpqJ4 — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) September 9, 2021

Impeachment just became a 2022 campaign promise for the GOP. https://t.co/gMC4zJSy0o — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) September 9, 2021

Biden promised to shut down the vaccine last October during his campaign. In December he said the government wouldn’t be mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. In January he said we could shut down the virus if everyone wore a mask for just 100 days after his inauguration.

We know the White House is desperate to project some semblance of leadership, but this isn’t it.

