White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain spends a lot of time on Twitter retweeting hot takes by Biden sycophants like Jennifer Rubin and Joy Reid. That seems to be his gig; watching Twitter for praise of President Biden and then retweeting it. He also might be the shadow president, but that’s another story.

Klain like what he saw on the front page of the New York Times after Biden gave his speech today further pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, extending government overreach into private businesses, and threatening Republican governors who stand in the way of his agenda. “Biden Vaccine Mandate Plan Aims to Cover Two-Thirds of Workers” reads the headline.

Biden promised to shut down the vaccine last October during his campaign. In December he said the government wouldn’t be mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. In January he said we could shut down the virus if everyone wore a mask for just 100 days after his inauguration.

We know the White House is desperate to project some semblance of leadership, but this isn’t it.

