https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/woman-convicted-slender-man-attack-be-released-monday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One of the two Wisconsin teens convicted in the 2014 “Slender Man” stabbing will be released from custody on Monday, following a judge’s ruling.

Anissa Weier, 19, was convicted in 2014 in the attempted murder of her classmate, alongside her codefendant Morgan Geyser. Both admitted to stabbing their classmate repeatedly in an effort to please a fictional online horror character by the name of Slender Man.

Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a Wisconsin psychiatric facility for her part in the attack. According to the Associated Press, the teen was granted early release by a Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren citing her improved mental health condition.

Weier is not completely free, however. The judge ordered her to a conditional release program which includes GPS monitoring, supervised living arrangements with her parents, and continued psychiatric care.

Because of the nature of the crime, the judge did order that Weier be restricted from using the internet outside her home, and directed the state Department of Corrections to monitor her social media activity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

