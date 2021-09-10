https://magainstitute.com/twenty-years-later-the-most-painful-anniversary-yet/

We don’t like to wallow in our pain or live in the past here at MAGA INSTITUTE. Instead, we prefer to establish what is true, reflect on it for a moment, and then move forward with hope for the future because of our love for Christ and one another.

We will do that again this year. But it’s gotten a lot harder, I must admit.

Twenty years ago was more than a lifetime ago for many millions.

And those young men and women who’ve sacrificed their lives, their limbs and their hearts for our country cannot be appreciated or thanked enough.

The Global War on Terror has now become an abject failure. Similar to the war on the Viet Cong, we allowed mission creep and bureaucrats to run the show, only to now look back at both wars with great sorrow and angst. Given that we have Americans and American allies remaining, nay, abandoned, in-theater while we obsess about mandating vaccines here, it is a shock to any American patriot’s system.

Today we are scoffed at, scorned, and even considered potential domestic terrorists by our own government. Quite amazing, isn’t it?

Twenty years has really done a number on us as a nation, hasn’t it?

However: But God.

On 9/12/01, we joined together in Americanism, nationalism, Patriotism, Christianity, and Judaism—holding each other and being there for one another. That same spirit is still alive and well and getting a BOOST, if you will, this year on the 20th anniversary of our most hallowed day of recent history.

We feel under attack again. And that’s because we are. The same global enemies are back, and while their tactics have shifted, their evil plots have not. The Devil is never original. He’s always a counterfeit of something. Sometimes something good. Sometimes something wicked. But what the Devil isn’t is original or creative—because he’s not the Creator. He’s simply very good at his role as divider.

This time the Devil is right here, in our faces. Dividing us in this new battle: are you vaxxed or not? We didn’t create the divide, but we can see it for what it really is: a wicked distraction.

How much did we want to lead another 2 Million Bikers into DC this year? On the twentieth anniversary!! It pains all of us that we aren’t. But we know that any attempt to rally is clearly bait from our enemy and will be turned against us right now, just like it was last January. We have to employ common sense and say “wait,” for now.

This year is a harder anniversary than most. We feel helpless…and sometimes a little hopeless…and often ask who/what/when/how will all this mess change for the better? Patience, friends.

For now, for this anniversary of 20 years since our world changed, I urge you to hang your flag, keep your chin up, smile at your neighbor, bow your head in prayer, hug your loved ones, and call an old friend.

This year, our enemy will not prevail. This year, we know we are blessed and highly favored.

Press on American Patriots! Better days are coming.

