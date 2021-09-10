https://www.coreysdigs.com/solutions/5-ways-to-financial-security-while-building-thriving-communities-outside-the-system/

Tyranny seems to be the main entree on the menu these days, but there are so many wonderful appetizers and other dishes to generate the fuel you need to succeed during a time that requires a lot of faith, intention, and determination. Together, we can build a future that provides abundance, financial security, and a thriving community, outside of the system the globalists are trying to create for us. The first step begins with accepting that things are changing, as perception is the key to getting you through it.

There is a big opportunity right now to take advantage of this transformative time and shift it to our benefit. Don’t get caught up in the distractions chipping away at your time – keep your eyes on the prize – communities that thrive all on their own.

In order to build a better future for our families, it’s going to require a community effort, creative endeavors, and thinking outside the box that the globalists want to keep you in. Building a strong foundation should include food security, energy supply, housing, health, and financial security. Their goal is to make everyone feel as though they have lack, no access, and no control, but the truth is that people have far more power, talents, skills, and heart than they want people to believe – so prove them wrong!

They taught an entire civilization to be co-dependent, convinced everyone that luxuries are necessities, and channeled a prioritization list of nonsense into the minds of millions, that put “family” at the bottom. It’s time to be self-reliant and self-sufficient. Perception and intention are two very key ingredients to productivity and manifestation, so look at this as an adventure in reclaiming your soul, your power, and your life. There is no more time to waste. Let’s get going!

Below are 5 business models for earning a living while also building up communities to get ahead of their agenda, and to provide part of the foundation needed to thrive. If all 5 business models are implemented in any given community, the impact would be remarkable! These ideas can be expanded upon and incorporated into communities across the country, and in some cases, across the world. An idea begins with a single thought but it is up to you to expand on it, see it through, and give it life. You can do it! Together, we can all do this!

1) Keep The Necessary Supply Chains Going, Outside of The Globalists’ System

Eliminate the orchestrators of choice – the big brands and big box stores. They want to move to a “no access zone” for those refusing the jab, monitor all of your spending, and eventually only allow you to buy what they want you to. Money going into their pockets is money we are giving them to build our own enslavement system.

There are essential supplies we all need in this world, such as personal care items for hygiene and health, cleaning products, vitamin supplements, medical aid products, baby products, and other miscellaneous items for day to day living and survival. Unfortunately, the big brands are not only in bed with the Globalists and big box stores, but their products contain terrible preservatives and toxins that harm us, and some of the ingredients come from other countries, including China.

But what if there was direct access for families and communities to get products that are manufactured in the U.S. with direct distribution to their doorstep? Better yet, what if these products didn’t contain toxins, worked far better than the big brand products, were more affordable, and a healthier choice? What if we could maintain this critical supply chain that is run by a patriot who cares about the little guy and knows precisely what is going on? Together we can shift the future by pulling our funds away from the big box stores, big brands, big banks, big tech, and big gov.

This is one critical area that serves an incredibly important piece of the foundation. This particular business model is something I can help others achieve. It is part of our path forward – a way for families to build financial security as well as product security, while at the same time, connecting entire communities into this supply chain so they too will benefit from safer and healthier products, defunding the human enslavement system, and have direct access to these products when access is quickly being taken away from us. This is a solution that serves everyone and can help to build a thriving community, when coupled with some of the other business models below. With each business model, or building block, we can cover all of our needs to maintain a community that never feels lack, doesn’t need to be connected into the “system,” and focuses on family, joy, and love – the true priorities of life.

This particular model is the most practical and ideal one to get rolling immediately because it allows everyone to take advantage of it, as it is not limited to specific skills and requires no funding to get started. It’s also well-suited for anyone who is looking to create a part-time or full-time business that is incredibly rewarding in more ways than one. No matter what your situation, this one breaks any mold. And the best part – I can help you get it going.

Please watch my short video to see how we can all work together to build financial security through this business model. I am super excited to share this with you and make these necessary shifts to secure a better future together.

2) Community Skills Website for Buying, Selling, Trading, Gathering, and Building Together

Chamber sites, Nextdoor, Meetup, and other networking sites may have served their purpose for awhile, but it’s time to move to the next level where a community can build together and people won’t be censored or removed.

The vision for this site, might look something like this, but can certainly be expanded upon:

• A savvy website designer could build this as a template for a community, provide their own advertising banner to build up their network of clients, and then offer it to communities across the country. This is a great way for a website developer to help their own community, potentially hundreds of other communities, and build up their business at the same time.

• The website would provide profile pages for everyone in the community, with check boxes for “seller,” “buyer,” “trader,” “service provider,” and “free”.

• Each individual could list their skills, as many trade skills will be important in the future. Some of these skills may include; builder, mechanic, welder, gardener, farmer, teacher, sewer, grocery runner, law mowing, dog walker, holistic healthcare, doctor, dentist, farrier, veterinarian, babysitter, self defense instructor, writer, planner, developer, weapons instruction, electrician, plumber, woodworking, etc. – the sky is the limit. Every skill is important and could come in handy for a neighbor.

• Direct chat options could be in place for people to reach out to one another, and/or emails provided. Since this is community based, a password should be required, and it would be best for people to list their full names and some form of contact. The idea is to come out of the shadows and get to know your neighbors, work together, and grow those relationships. This is the time to thrive, not hide.

• There could be a monthly meeting at a local venue, outdoor park, or neighbors home to where the community can gather once a month to get to know one another and continue moving forward with plans of building upon food, energy, and financial security.

• There could also be a weekly event coordinated, similar to a farmers market, but with the buying, selling, and trading of all kinds of items. This is another great way to get to know people in the community.

• Those who have local shops or farms could better promote those through here as well, so people know they are supporting their neighbors rather than big box stores.

3) Trade Skill Teachers: Locally & Online

Trade skills will be absolutely key to our future, and sadly, not enough people have these skills. This is a great opportunity for tradesmen and women to teach these necessary skills to their community while also earning a living. Some of these fine folks have lost their jobs due to jab mandates. This could also be ideal for those who are retired but have a wealth of information and skills to share, and would love to pass that down to younger generations. And, some may be out of work due to a disability, but one that wouldn’t interfere with being able to teach others their trade, without getting too physical.

This could function as a two-model system that benefits everyone:

• Local Model: The tradesmen can team up (3 or more) and create a local program whereby they alternate or integrate their skills into projects to teach people in a hands-on fashion at a local venue, garage, or barn. For example; a builder, electrician, and welder could team up to build a small scale model or basic framework for something they feel many people would benefit from learning. Each could educate people on some of the basics and must-knows leading up to this project. Those attending would each pay a fee and the community would benefit greatly from learning these skills. The idea isn’t to turn them into master tradesmen, but rather equip them with enough knowledge and basics that they can repair, build, or install things with a greater level of confidence without the need to rely on others.

• Online Model: The second part of the model would be to either livestream or record these classes and edit them into a package that posts to a personalized website where people who couldn’t attend, or are from other communities pay a small fee to have access to these streams so they too can learn. Whereas it won’t be hands-on, it will still provide a wealth of knowledge to get them going, and could inspire tradesmen in other communities to build the same local programs, and add their own streams to the website, broken down by community. Those building the website would have to determine the logistics and fees together.

• The other obvious way for the tradesmen to earn money, is by promoting their skills, they will likely attract people who wish to pay them for their services on bigger projects, which could make for a great on-site teaching lesson at the same time!

• Some key projects that should be taught might include; general repairs that typically happen with homes, building a root cellar, greenhouse, water collection system, hooking up generators, constructing other power sources, installations, converting items for multi-use, building out the walls, plumbing and electric for a basic bathroom, how to use manual tools (instead of power) to achieve similar outcomes, etc. It would be convenient for those learning, to receive a list of tools and items needed prior to the classes.

Sure, a person could lookup a “how to” video on censoring-giant YouTube, but there are three issues with this. 1) YouTube will continue to censor, and teaching master level trades skills is not something they will want promoted. 2) It could take a person hours to find that perfect video or grouping of videos that teach them several things they need to learn in order to see a project all the way through. 3) There may be a few select channels on YouTube that include short videos by tradesmen on how to do a single task item, but how many of them provide full classes that incorporate multiple skillsets?

Imagine having a single website with all high level tradesmen that teach all aspects of completing a project from the woodworking, building, electric, plumbing, welding, etc., that over time comprise of so many different projects, a person could come to feel self-reliant and self-sufficient? Add to that, if this is also done on a local level, the people of the community would benefit from getting to know these tradesmen in person, like the good ol’ days.

4) Expand The Co-ops For The Farmers and Beyond The Farmers

We often hear about farming co-ops where people can pick up their weekly or monthly order from a farmer that may contain a group of vegetables, fruits, and meat, but how well are these programs developed across the country in order to truly support the farmers and communities? This should be a team effort, and not just with the farmers, but beyond the farmers. A small group of people could build this as a business to grow the food security within a community, and take a percentage of the sales.

This could really take off. Here are just a few ways to get it going:

• If the small group begins with the local farmers, mills, and ranchers and establishes how many people in the community are involved in the co-op, they can begin getting more of the community involved. It’s an easy sell, when people are faced with a future where our food security is being threatened. Everyone should want to support one another to make certain the food supply is plentiful and they won’t need to rely on outside sources, with exception of certain staples perhaps.

• There are a lot of wonderful farmers out there, but unfortunately, they are being intimidated into turning over their crops and paid off by government to do so, or their land is being stolen. They need to know we have their backs and we need to know that they have ours.

• This doesn’t have to be limited to fruits, vegetables, and meat. This can expand throughout a community to include many different food suppliers so that everyone’s needs are met and everyone wins. This could include vegetables, fruits from orchard farms, herbs and spices, dairy, cheese, butter, breads, meat, jams and spreads, eggs, honey, flours and cornmeal from a mill, and even wool. There may be community members that are producing enough honey or medicinal herbs for example, that they would like to offer their products as well.

• While families focus on growing what they are able to on their own land, many will ultimately need additional food and products to cover their needs throughout the year. Some of these families may choose to trade with one another, such as honey in exchange for eggs.

• If there is a family producing enough fruit to make and sell jams, perhaps they want to offer a monthly class in jarring and preserving, where they can also sell their products during this class.

• The local farmers could host monthly classes for those supporting the co-op program, that teach the community how to grow specific food items, how to utilize the seeds from the vegetables to get the most out of their crops, and provide items for sale at the same time. This is a win-win for everyone because the families need to be somewhat self-reliant, while at the same time, can depend on the local farmers for other needs, and connect with other families for potential trade and sales. Everyone is working together to create a food security system that is outside the globalists’ system.

• Another suggestion might be for a family or team of individuals who have found themselves out of work, to establish a small local grocery store that provides all of the products from farmers, ranchers, and local families, to sell under one roof, which can also act as a pick-up location for the co-op program. This store could get other products in, such as necessary staples that may not be found on a farm.

A couple of good sources for assisting with building co-op programs is John Moody’s book ‘The Food Club and Co-op Handbook,’ and Nita Bali runs a fantastic program that reestablishes the regenerative small family farm food system. The Solari Report also publishes an ongoing Food Series, which has a lot of great tips and keeps you up to date on what’s happening in the farming industry. And, the Rogue Food Conference is another source and network, if you can make it out to one of their conferences. FarmMatch.com is also a terrific website that is linking farmers with local communities via placing your order online.

As a side note: It wouldn’t be a bad idea for food trucks to start expanding, given the outrageous mandates they are trying to enforce with restaurants.

5) Local & Telemedicine Healthcare Professionals

This is a very niche and quickly evolving industry that holistic practitioners and doctors could capitalize on for the greater good. If there is one thing we’ve learned about the past 18 months, it’s that this single changeover to telemedicine is actually working in our favor. We have already seen doctors doing this to provide people with telemedicine appointments to consult on both prophylaxis and treatment for Covid, but the demand is far greater than availability. Doctors all across the globe need to step this up and take advantage of the “telemedicine” practices that were forced upon everyone, and use this tool for the greater good. Just as we’ve seen teachers and parents come together to create homeschooling programs, medical professionals need to do the same with local facilities and telemedicine.

It’s not just with prescriptions either, there is a constant backorder on supplements, specifically the combination ones that include C, D3, Zinc, and Quercetin. If anyone ever wanted to open up a local holistic practice that provides supplements and herbal remedies, this is the time! Not only would a local community shop be needed, but the advantage of online sales and telemedicine appointments would really boost the business. This is a model that is already in place, with a high demand for people to step up and fill these shoes. Imagine being able to walk into a local supplement store that also provides a holistic doctor, medical doctor that can prescribe, and even a nutritionist! This is going to be needed for the longterm, and being as so many health professional are leaving their positions due to mandatory jabs, there is no better time than the present! In fact, I would argue that this is the shift that was needed to get small facilities all across the country moving in a better direction for healthcare that gets back to the way it should be – teaching people how they are capable of healing themselves.

Let’s take health and wellness to a whole new level!

Just imagine if you had all of these business models in place in your community, and had full access to food, essential products, healthcare, and a community filled with people of all walks of life with various skills to contribute, that you can connect with and build relationships with. Imagine how good the financial security and overall security would feel? I will address banking and other community-level ideas in future solution articles, but this is a good start.

It’s time to get fired up, steer away from all the time-sucking distractions, and build a thriving community with financial security and food, product, health, and trade skill security! The only “access” we truly need is already inside us. Tap into it!

Subscribe to Corey’s Digs so you don’t miss a Dig!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

