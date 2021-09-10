https://www.dailywire.com/news/actress-rose-mcgowan-accuses-gavin-newsoms-wife-of-trying-to-bribe-her-to-stay-silent-on-weinstein-assaults-calls-both-newsoms-frauds

Rose McGowan, one of the first actresses to accuse convicted rapist and former film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, said on Thursday that Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, tried to bribe her to drop her allegations.

In an interview with BlazeTV host Dave Rubin, the “Charmed” star claimed that Newsom called her about six months before The New York Times first broke the news about Weinstein’s predatory history, asking in not-so-subtle terms how much money McGowan would be willing to accept to refuse to go on the record with her story.

“[Newsom] called me and she set up a meeting with me to meet her somewhere in Brentwood [California],” McGowan said. She recalled that when she arrived, she became “very creeped out” and left. Newsom then called her again on behalf of David Boies, one-time attorney for Bill and Hillary Clinton who represented Weinstein in his criminal trial.

“So this woman I don’t know, some blonde lady with the last name Newsom, cold calls me and [says], ‘David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy,” McGowan said. When Rubin pressed McGowan on what she thought Newsom meant by that, McGowan speculated Newsom was referring to “fiscal remuneration.”

Thursday evening, McGowan posted a direct message to Gavin Newsom and his wife on Twitter.

“Governor Newsom, you’re facing a recall because you’re a fraud, just like your wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom. I have the receipts. I wish I didn’t. I wish you were all real. I wish you really did help. But you don’t. And you’re on the side of wrong. I hope this recall goes through because California does not need you. The nation does not need you. The world does not need you. We do not need you.”

The Blaze, which first reported McGowan’s claims, said it tried to reach out to Newsom to verify the story, but did not receive a reply.

The outlet also noted that Newsom published her own account of an uncomfortable run-in with the disgraced film producer only one day after the Times’ exposé ran.

“Based on my years in the industry and unfortunately, my own personal experience with Harvey Weinstein, I can tell you that I believe every single word that was written in the extremely disturbing, but not all that shocking, New York Times piece published yesterday,” Newsom said in the Huffington Post.

She continued:

“Not all that shocking because very similar things happened to me. I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend.”

After revelations that the Hollywood anti-harassment group Time’s Up helped former New York governor Andrew Cuomo discredit an accuser, McGowan is one of the few actresses closely associated with the MeToo movement to avoid charges of hypocrisy.

McGowan has blasted that organization as a “vile PR stunt.”

