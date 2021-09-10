https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/10/apparently-there-are-5-zebras-on-the-loose-in-the-d-c-suburbs-and-nobody-can-catch-them/

In other news, apparently, there are 5 zebras on the loose in Maryland and have, so far, evaded capture for over a week:

But police and officials are trying their best to capture them:

One odd note on all this, Rep. Elanor Holmes Norton wants everyone to know that she didn’t release the zebras:

“My alibi is solid,” she said:

And her office even put out a statement on it:

Um, this makes us think she totally released the zebras:

Right?

Anyway, the zebras should be allowed to roam freely in the D.C. suburbs. “They’ve earned their stripes,” tweeted former FCC head Ajit Pai:

