In other news, apparently, there are 5 zebras on the loose in Maryland and have, so far, evaded capture for over a week:
Five zebras have been on the loose in Maryland for over a week https://t.co/CWuNoDKZzZ pic.twitter.com/N9CJ94rcrT
— The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2021
But police and officials are trying their best to capture them:
5 zebras are on the loose in Maryland after escaping a private farm. Police say they are working to capture them and warned residents not to pet them in case they bite.
DC Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton issued a statement denying involvement in their escape: “My alibi is solid.” pic.twitter.com/WGq7rxdL14
— AJ+ (@ajplus) September 10, 2021
One odd note on all this, Rep. Elanor Holmes Norton wants everyone to know that she didn’t release the zebras:
I’ve been following the news of the zebras on the run in DC suburbs. Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family.
— Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) September 10, 2021
“My alibi is solid,” she said:
My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made.
— Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) September 10, 2021
And her office even put out a statement on it:
I hope the owners find the zebras safely and that all involved live long, full lives.
Statement: https://t.co/JZRD4K9a5T
— Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) September 10, 2021
Um, this makes us think she totally released the zebras:
this just makes me think Eleanor did it
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 10, 2021
Right?
exactly what someone who let six zebras loose from the zoo would say https://t.co/rC0Dzkp4kf
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 10, 2021
Anyway, the zebras should be allowed to roam freely in the D.C. suburbs. “They’ve earned their stripes,” tweeted former FCC head Ajit Pai:
Let them go! They’ve earned their stripes. https://t.co/4pHi7Yp2A7
— Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) September 10, 2021
