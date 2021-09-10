https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/10/as-usual-this-isnt-true-stephen-kings-stat-about-florida-deaths-terrifies-dr-eric-feigl-ding-just-one-problem/

The spread of the delta variant is going up in many states, but the Democrat and media (pardon the redundancy) focus will remain on Florida for obvious reasons, and the lies just won’t stop. Here’s Stephen King’s contribution to the preferred Democrat narrative:

1200 dead of COVID yesterday in Florida.

Not the total for a week or a month, but ONE SINGLE DAY. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 10, 2021

Dr. Eric Fiegl-Ding, who has never seen a panic button he didn’t quickly push, hyperventilated over King’s tweet:

The most terrifying thing @StephenKing has ever written… it’s not his horror novels… it’s the horror of Florida #COVID19 right now. https://t.co/JLJDtu84Vo — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 10, 2021

Where exactly are the social media “fact-checkers”?

Neither one of these people will have their tweets flagged for misinformation. #science pic.twitter.com/kNhBoh5BJB — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) September 10, 2021

Just one problem… as usual, a lefty’s claim about what’s happening in Florida is complete BS:

It’s incorrect but you don’t care about accuracy anyway. The number goes back to early August https://t.co/kJAaIwqZ51 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 10, 2021

It’s not true but King’s helping feed the narrative and getting retweets by the thousands, and that’s what is important.

The seven day rolling average for the entire country is 1,500. https://t.co/qcYDKv5b5I — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 10, 2021

Again, Twitter does not care about the spread of misinformation. Only the misinformation journalists tells them to care about. They only care who is in charge of spreading it. pic.twitter.com/IpU2wuRgnZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2021

Not a single journalist or fact-checker has stepped in to debunk this. Now ask yourselves why. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2021

Yep, it’s because they’re all on the same team.

Why are you spreading fake news? @Twitter — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) September 10, 2021

Probably because they’re on the Left and know they’ll be allowed to.

You struggle with math and facts. 2 minutes of research would show you the statement of “single day” is inaccurate. https://t.co/xOeReeQaNY — TC (@Dawgfan) September 10, 2021

Interesting that the “follow the science” lefties seem to be some of the biggest liars of all.

