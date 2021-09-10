‘We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order’

New South Wales Health Minister Dr. Kerry Chant is a lockdown globalist…

“We will be looking at what contract tracing looks like in the New World Order.”

Is the Australian government trying to rile everyone up or do they just want everyone to know that they no longer care about keeping their ambitions secret?

— Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 9, 2021