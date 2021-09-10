https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-lockdown-czar-threatens-new-world-order/

Posted by Kane on September 10, 2021 3:29 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



‘We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order’

New South Wales Health Minister Dr. Kerry Chant is a lockdown globalist…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...