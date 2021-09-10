https://politicrossing.com/beyond-the-lies-and-talking-points-abortion-is-nothing-more-than-a-sexual-safety-valve/

In the last 18 months, we have witnessed how mayors and governors, particularly in Democrat strongholds, seek to control our lives. They take great, well-disguised joy in telling us when to come and go, what to wear, and how to act, while personally flouting their own edicts. Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan; Gavin Newsom, hanging on as governor of California; and Bill deBlasio, mayor of New York, immediately come to mind.

A bit of what they’ve decreed is benevolent and makes sense, but much of it extends beyond their duties and jurisdiction. Even in these challenging times, and despite intentional government interference, ours is the first era where people can effectively take charge of their own health.

Due to an abundance of information resources, available primarily via the Internet, we have the opportunity to diagnose and to act upon what ails us, more often and more effectively than any generation before us.

Unquestionably, doctors play an important role and always will. We never want to substitute legitimate medical observation for what we conclude on our own. Still, what we can research and discover as a result of our comprehensive reading, increasingly, represents reasonably sound information.

Natural Cures Abound

In some instances we can avoid having to pay for expensive visits to doctors, outpatient services, clinics, or labs: Today, for whatever ails you, it’s possible to find potential natural remedies and to avoid ingesting pharmaceuticals. And why not? For tens of thousands of years prior to our recent history, people communed with nature and they gleaned many health-enhancing gifts that nature had to offer.

Untold numbers of herbal remedies, and plant and flower extracts were discovered through the ages, passed on to offspring, and are available to this today. One can search online and find potential natural cures for this affliction or that. Food is a remedy in many cases, as are legitimate supplements.

When else has humankind had the capability to learn so much, so easily, that could be of value to one’s health? Rather than endure a surgical procedure that, say, as recently as one score ago was often regarded as your only option, alternatives might well abound. Undertaking the exploration is worth the pursuit. Thereafter, if surgery is the most prudent path to take, with the advances in surgical procedures, it’s likely to be to your benefit.

The Array of Options

No matter what edicts a Kathy Hochul or a Bill DeBlasio levy in the name of ‘protecting’ us, ostensibly from ourselves, we have an array of options. We can find useful information to help lower blood pressure, stave off headaches, or reduce stress.

Meditation is effective as a stress reducer and immediately comes to mind. If you’ve never tried it, try it. Medical journals now discuss the multitude of benefits that accrue to regular meditators. The physical manifestation of meditation, namely yoga, is also beneficial to your health. Yoga is proving to be a physical “elixir” of sorts that can help you in ways that normally one wouldn’t presume.

Stretching can work wonders. The older you are, the more likely you need to be stretching on a regular basis. You can buy books on stretching, read articles on stretching, and view YouTube videos on the topic. You can gather a variety of key illustrations and carve out for yourself a program that could last for months or years. Even doing simple stretches yields amazing results.

Exercise, of course, is vital to effective mind-body functioning. Exercise offers you greater mobility, enhanced mental sharpness, better sleep, better digestion and elimination, and much more. As with meditation, yoga, and stretching, a host of web resources are available to guide you.

Supplements, Yes; Pharmaceuticals, No

As you assume greater charge of your health, you’ll encounter information about supplements. They will show up in your reading. Many people are confused between vitamins and food supplements, versus pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs.

Vitamins and supplements are the extracts of a larger volume of food. The best have no additives. They offer you the benefits, in part, that the original source would provide. Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs, such as those in a pharmacy, are chemical compounds manufactured in a laboratory, to achieve a specific outcome within your body.

Pharmaceuticals are not natural and generally include a host of additives and preservatives. The list of ‘side’ effects issued at a rapid pace on TV commercials are the direct effects of ingesting artificial substances and abdicating control of your body in the hopes that such ‘magic pills’ will ‘fix’ you.

Work in Tandem

Enlightened doctors recognize the importance today of working with you. So, discover as much as you can about your situation before your appointment. Then, let the doctor know what you have uncovered, suspect, and conclude. It’s all grist for your personal health mill.

– – – – –

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

