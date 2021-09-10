https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-attacks-opponents-in-speech-on-uniting-nation-to-fight-virus-your-refusal-has-cost-all-of-us

Democrat President Joe Biden viciously attacked and demonized those who have yet to be vaccinated and governors who oppose his efforts to limit individual liberty in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Biden, who falsely tried to blame then-President Donald Trump on the campaign trail last year for the death of every American who died from the coronavirus, has failed to contain the pandemic eight months into office as more transmissible variants have emerged.

Last October, Biden even claimed that Trump “should not remain as President of the United States of America” because of the roughly 230,000 Americans that had died from the coronavirus at that point. Now, under Biden’s leadership, roughly 250,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus despite the fact that Biden had multiple highly effective vaccines available at his disposal to fight the pandemic from the moment that he stepped into office. Critics and even the mainstream media have slammed his administration for their confusing and at times seemingly contradictory messaging on the pandemic.

Biden, during his speech, repeatedly demonized tens of millions of Americans who have not yet been vaccinated, saying that “many” in the country were “frustrated” with them, and effectively blaming the pandemic on them, claiming “this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Biden’s speech comes as his approval rating has plunged into the 30s with only approximately a quarter of Americans believing that the country is headed in the right direction. Biden’s presidency, which is seemingly spiraling out of control, faces multiple crises that numerous critics say are his fault, including the disaster in Afghanistan, the disaster on the border, skyrocketing inflation, and a weakening of America’s position on the global stage, just to name a few.

Biden claimed that a “a distinct minority of Americans” are causing “a lot of damage” and are “keeping us from turning the corner.”

Biden said that his mandate is not about people’s “freedom or personal choice” and that he is enacting “an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.”

At times Biden seemed to contradict himself, bizarrely claiming at one point that he was “going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” only to later claim that “as the science makes clear, if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re highly protected from severe illness, even if you get COVID-19.”

“And my message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient,” Biden fumed. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”

Biden then demonized Republican governors who are doing everything in their power to protect their resident’s individual liberties and to empower parents to make the best choices for their children.

“Right now, local school officials are trying to keep children safe in a pandemic while their governor picks a fight with them and even threatens their salaries or their jobs. Talk about bullying in schools,” Biden snickered. “If they’ll not help — if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as President to get them out of the way.”

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19: “If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.” pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

Biden opens final #PresidentialDebate saying, “220,000 Americans dead.” “Anyone responsible for that many deaths shouldn’t remain president” pic.twitter.com/5X0utYhb5M — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) October 23, 2020

