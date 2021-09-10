https://thenationalpulse.com/news/joe-biden-committed-a-war-crime-by-drone-striking-civilian-aid-worker-not-isis-evidence-reveals/

Analysis has revealed that Joe Biden’s last minute effort to salvage credibility during the Afghanistan withdrawal included a heinous war crime which murdered aid worker civilians, not the ISIS-K terrorists the Biden regime claimed.

On August 28th, Major General Hank Taylor told reporters during a press briefing that an “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism operation killed “two high profile” ISIS-K targets.

The move was lauded by America’s corporate news media, even as doubts as to the veracity of the claims were raised in the immediate aftermath.

Now, analysis from the New York Times reveals the driver of the vehicle targeted, Zemari Ahmadi, was in fact a long-time worker for a U.S. aid group. He appeared to be carrying water, not explosives.

The Times further alleges while the U.S. military accepts responsibility for collateral damage in the form of three civilians, it was likelier 10 who died, including seven children.

A timeline of events pieced together from more than a dozen of the driver’s family members as well as colleagues reveals the following:

Mr. Ahmadi had worked as an electrical engineer for Nutrition and Education International, a California-based aid group;

On the morning of the Biden-backed atrocity, Ahmadi’s boss called him at 8:45 a.m and asked him to pick up his laptop;

Mr. Ahmadi left at around 9 a.m. in a white Toyota Corolla belonging to his employer. This is when surveillance began;

An MQ-9 Reaper drone tracked Ahmadi around Kabul, as he picked up breakfast and went to his office;

Around 2:30pm, Ahmadi began filling canisters with water, to distribute them as aid;

Mr. Ahmadi commuted home around 4pm;

As he arrived home at 4:50pm, the U.S. drone fired a Hellfire missile at him, murdering him and his family members.

Shortly after the strike, U.S. military leaders insisted only ISIS combatants had been killed, and that a secondary explosion proved there were explosives in the vehicle. An on-the-ground investigation has now disproven any claims of a secondary explosion, meaning Biden’s U.S. military not only committed a war crime, but attempted to cover it up with a lie.

Ahmadi’s relatives said 10 members of their family, including seven kids, were killed: Ahmadi and three of his children, Zamir, 20, Faisal, 16, and Farzad, 10; Mr. Ahmadi’s cousin Naser, 30; three of Romal’s children, Arwin, 7, Benyamin, 6, and Hayat, 2; and two 3-year-old girls, Malika and Somaya.

A New York Times reporter visited home of Ahmadi’s in-country boss, who has a pending resettlement case in the United States.

“We have nothing to do with terrorism or ISIS,” he said. “We love America. We want to go there.”

The Geneva Convention defines a war crime as:

Wilful killing;

Torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments;

Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health;

Extensive destruction and appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly.

It further defines violations as:

Intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population as such or against individual civilians not taking direct part in hostilities;

Intentionally directing attacks against civilian objects, that is, objects which are not military objectives;

Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, installations, material, units or vehicles involved in a humanitarian assistance or peacekeeping mission in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, as long as they are entitled to the protection given to civilians or civilian objects under the international law of armed conflict;

Intentionally launching an attack in the knowledge that such attack will cause incidental loss of life or injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects or widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment which would be clearly excessive in relation to the concrete and direct overall military advantage anticipated;

Attacking or bombarding, by whatever means, towns, villages, dwellings or buildings which are undefended and which are not military objectives.

By almost any commonly accepted measure, it appears President Biden ordered a war crime attack in order to save face during his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

