President Joe Biden again took aim at the governors who do not support his administration’s mandates and demands regarding COVID mitigation. This came after Biden gave a speech on Thursday detailing the administration’s 6-pronged plan to deal with the pandemic .

In response to that, GOP governors pushed back in a fight for their citizens’ rights, along with corporations who have stated that they would refuse to implement the mandates Biden has demanded.

“I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities,” Biden said.

His response was to a reporter who asked him a question after he delivered a speech to school children about his commitment to protecting them and his desire for everyone to get vaccinated.

“This is—we’re playing for real here. This isn’t a game. And I don’t know of any scientist out there in this field that doesn’t think it makes considerable sense to do the six things I’ve suggested,” Biden said.

“And but, you know, it’s let me conclude with this: One of the lessons I hope our students can unlearn is that politics doesn’t have to be this way,” Biden instructed students. “Politics doesn’t have to be this way. They’re growing up in an environment where they see it like a war, like a bitter feud.”

“If, if a Democrat says, right, everybody says left and sometimes on the left, they say, right, I mean, it’s not how we are not who we are as a nation. It’s not how we beat every other crisis in our history. We’ve got to come together. And I think the vast majority look at the polling data, the vast majority of American people know we have to do these things. They’re hard but necessary, we’re going to get them done.”