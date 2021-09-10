https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-targets-millions-of-americans-with-vaccine-threat-but-not-illegal-immigrants

Although President Biden has targeted millions of Americans with his threat that employers with 100 or more employees must ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week, there’s one group whom Biden has assiduously avoided targeting with his vaccine pronouncements: illegal immigrants.

Along with the approximately 80 million Americans employed by businesses with 100 or more employees, Biden is requiring that “the remaining 17 million healthcare workers employed in facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated,” Fox News pointed out.

But, as Fox News also notes, roughly 30% of immigrants held at federal detention facilities are refusing to be vaccinated, an option permitted them. According to recent data, “more than 18% of migrant families who recently crossed the border tested positive for COVID before being released by Border Patrol,” while around 20% of unaccompanied minors have tested positive.

On August 9, The Daily Wire noted, “Last week, the Texas border city of McAllen said that more than 7,000 migrants who tested positive for the coronavirus have been released by Customs and Border Protection into the city since February. More than 1,500 migrants with the virus have been allowed into McAllen over the past week, the city said.”

The Daily Wire reported in July that police in South Texas “were surprised to discover that illegal immigrants had been put up in hotels after being released from federal custody — and that these immigrants had possibly tested positive for COVID-19.”

In July 2020, House Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) introduced a bill that would delay sending illegal immigrants who test positive for coronavirus back to their native countries.

Nadler’s website stated:

Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) introduced the Coronavirus Containment Act of 2020, legislation that will help stem the global spread of COVID-19 by requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to conduct testing for COVID-19 on individuals who are slated for removal or repatriation, and suspending the removal of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 until such individuals test negative for the virus in a manner approved by the CDC. The legislation also requires ICE to publish and regularly update data relating to the testing and removal or repatriation of individuals during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The bill delineated the steps to be taken in the event an illegal alien was found to have contracted the virus:

In the case that an individual tested under subsection (a)(1) tests positive for SARS–CoV–2, such individual may not be removed or otherwise repatriated until such individual (1) exhibits no symptoms of COVID–19 for at least 10 days; and (2) is administered 2 additional viral tests more than 24 hours apart and tests negative for SARS– CoV–2 each time such a viral test is administered.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

