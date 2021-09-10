https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-wanders-off-jill-biden-delivers-remarks-vaccines-dc-middle-school-video/

Joe and Jill Biden pushed Covid vaccines at Brookland Middle School in Washington DC on Friday.

At one point Dementia Joe got distracted by a shiny button and wandered off as Jill Biden was speaking.

Biden shuffled away then made his way back as Jill Biden addressed the school officials.

Weird.

VIDEO:

Biden wonders off as Jill speaks at a DC school to push vaccinations… pic.twitter.com/VxQ5onImO6 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2021

