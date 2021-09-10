https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/09/10/bidens-draconian-vaccine-mandate-gets-serious-pushback-from-republican-governors-n1477417

On Thursday, Joe Biden announced his plan to mandate COVID vaccinations or testing for millions of private-sector employees. This mandate is part of Biden’s new six-pronged plan to get COVID under control and distract the public from his botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden conceded.

Biden’s draconian mandate was quickly met with harsh criticism from Republican governors nationwide, who promised legal action against the administration.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he’d “pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration.” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noam warned Biden that she’ll see him in court. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Biden has no authority to require Americans to be vaccinated. “The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

Freedom-loving citizens in California, however, shouldn’t expect Governor Newsom to fight for their freedom from Biden’s mandate, but at least one candidate, California legislator Kevin Kiley, is promising that if he’s elected in the upcoming recall election, he will join other Republican governors in suing the Biden administration.

“As a Legislator I sued the Governor and as Governor I wouldn’t hesitate to sue the President if necessary to protect the rights of Californians,” he tweeted Thursday evening.

“With Election Day approaching next Tuesday, today’s Executive Order raises the stakes in the Newsom Recall,” Kiley said in a statement received by PJ Media. “The Recall is a movement to return power to the people of California. As Governor, I would do that by ending our State of Emergency, reversing Newsom’s draconian mandates, and unwinding his one-man rule.”

“But we can’t allow executive overreach at one level of government to be replaced by executive overreach at another. As Governor, I would use all tools at my disposal, including lawsuits, to protect Californians from attacks on liberty that come from the federal government or any quarter,” Kiley added.

Cedric Richmond, a senior advisor to Joe Biden, said on CNN Thursday night that Joe Biden would “run over” those who stand in the way of his mandate. “Those governors that stand in the way, I think it was very clear from the president’s tone today, that he will run over them.”

Given Biden’s impotent response to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, I don’t think anyone is worried Biden will “run them over” if they fight the mandate.

