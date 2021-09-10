https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/rose-mcgowan-newsom-weinstein

On “The Rubin Report” Thursday, actress Rose McGowan, one of the first women to publicly accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, told BlazeTV host Dave Rubin that she received a shocking phone call from Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, roughly six months before the Weinstein scandal exploded.

According to McGowan, Newsom tried to arrange a meeting between her and Weinstein’s lawyer David Boies, who wanted to know “what it would take to make [McGowan] happy.”

“She called me on behalf of a Theranos board member — the longtime lawyer of Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Weinstein — one David Boies. So this woman I don’t know, some blonde lady with the last name Newsom, cold-calls me and is like, ‘David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy,'” McGowan explained.

McGowan also detailed how the Democratic Party has protected various nefarious people like Harvey Weinstein and why she is voting for Larry Elder, the front-running candidate to replace Gov. Newsom in next Tuesday’s recall election in California.

