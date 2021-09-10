http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6ATCbhkElZE/

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence reacted to the Thursday withdrawal of David Chipman’s nomination to lead the ATF by suggesting President Joe Biden caved to the NRA.

The Brady Campaign is one of the main arms of the gun control lobby, having been in existence since the latter parts of the 20th century.

The Guardian reports Brady reacted to the withdrawal of gun controller Chipman’s nomination by calling it “a shameful day for our country” and suggesting Biden caved to NRA pressure.

Chipman’s nomination was real trouble once Sen. Angus King’s (I-ME) announced he would not support Chipman. King caucuses with the Democrats, giving them their 50 votes in the Senate.

Brady president Kris Brown reacted to the King’s refusal to support Chipman: “It is hugely disappointing and unconscionable that 50 members of the US Senate as well as at least one senator who caucuses with the president’s party would deny President Biden his choice to lead the ATF.”

Jason Ouimet, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislation Action, reacted to Biden’s withdraw of Chipman by saying, “This critical win is thanks to NRA members who flooded their senators’ offices with texts, emails, letters and phone calls voicing their opposition to Chipman’s nomination. Because of their swift action and ongoing opposition over the past several months, the radical gun control advocate will not sit at the helm of the ATF.”

Ouimet added, “For now, gun owners can rest assured the most immediate threat to their rights has been defeated, and gun control proponents have suffered a huge setback.”

