If COVID vaccines are effective, President Joe Biden shouldn’t be imposing mandates to protect those who get them, conservative commentator Candace Owens said Thursday night following the president’s speech announcing new mandates.

“If the vaccines worked, why would you need protection from the unvaccinated? Make it make sense,” Owens tweeted, reacting to Pres. Biden’s claim that his new COVID mandates are “going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers.”

In an address to the nation, Pres. Biden justified imposing vaccination and proof-of-testing requirements on private businesses, as well as federal employees and contractors, by claiming that doing so would protect those who have already received the vaccine:

“The bottom line: We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers. We’re going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”

On Friday, Owens posted a tweet mocking the logic of vaccinated people who believe their vaccines won’t work unless other people get vaccinated:

“You vaccine cultists swore up and down that your vaccine would keep you safe from the virus. What happened? Rather than admit that you were lied to you now want to pretend that unvaccinated people need to get the same injection in order for yours to work? Absolutely not.”

