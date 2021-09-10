https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-cnn-medical-expert-falsely-claims-americans-dont-have-the-right-to-freedom-of-movement?utm_campaign=64469



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

CNN medical pundit Leana Wen said that the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates did not go far enough. When asked about the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, she said it should instead be a federal requirement.

Dr. Leana Wen says “privileges associated with being an American” should be held hostage to people getting vaccinated.

Wen said “if you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated, travel and having the right to travel inter state: It’s not a constitutional right as far as I’m— as far as I know.”

“To board a plane,” she said. “And so saying that if you want to stay unvaccinated, that’s your choice, but if you want to travel, you better go get that vaccine.”

“I absolutely think we should have that requirement,” Wen told CNN as regards a full-fledged vaccine requirement. “I think it was a major oversight on the part of the Biden administration to not issue this yesterday. And we have to talk about the reason, the reason isn’t so much that we need to keep our train, travel and plane travel even safer, they are pretty safe. Although I definitely think that having a vaccine requirement would make it even safer and probably encourage many people who are vaccinated or full of young kids and want to protect them. Maybe it’ll help to encourage those people to start traveling again.”

This comes after a column Wen penned in the Washington Post on Friday that said Biden’s massive vaccine mandate program, which requires all employers who have more than 100 workers to compel those workers to get vaccinated, does not go far enough.

She called the plan “a tepid half-measure that falls short of the dramatic reset the country needs” that “does not go nearly far enough toward compelling vaccinations.”

Wen said that “Now is the time for mandates, with the federal government using the full extent of its authority.”

While she commends the administration for requiring vaccinations among federal workers, the administration’s plan to tie Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement to health-care workers’ vaccination status, as well as OSHA’s enforcement of vaccines for over 100-employee companies, Wen says that “the administration can and must go much further.”

Wen wants vaccine mandates for plane and train travel, as she said on CNN. She wants businesses to “implement ‘no vaccine, no service’ rules” and to entrench vaccine passports. She wants all children over 12 to be forced to be vaccinated as well.

What Wen really wants are vaccine passports. She said that “For vaccine mandates to succeed, they must be accompanied by a reliable and secure method for verifying proof of vaccination.” She touts the plans in New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans, as well as those in Israel and in the EU.

“It’s shameful that all the United States can come up with is a paper CDC card,” Wen writes before imploring the federal government to “finally get behind a national vaccine verification system.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

