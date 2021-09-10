http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ckxGMFwqy14/

Two percent of Americans participating in a CNN poll think the United States is doing “very well” under President Joe Biden, results revealed Friday.

“How well are things going in the country today?” CNN asked respondents. Two percent said “very well,” 29 percent said “fairly well,” 45 percent said “pretty bad,” and 24 percent said “very badly.”

Combining the net answers, 69 percent said “pretty/very badly,” while 31 percent said “very/fairly well”–a 37 percent difference.

For perspective, while former President Donald Trump was in office in January 2020, 21 percent of Americans said the United States was doing very well:

Regarding specific issues from this year to last year, the numbers do not improve for Biden. For instance, 77 percent are worried about the economy in 2021, while 58 percent were worried about it in 2020. Similar numbers exist for crime, as 57 percent in 2021 are worried about crime, while 37 percent were worried about crime in 2020.

Related to the coronavirus, concern over the pandemic has risen since Trump was president. Today, 70 percent are worried about the virus, compared to 60 percent in 2020.

The poll also asked respondents, “What one issue do you feel is the most important issue facing the country today?” According to CNN, the coronavirus ranked first at 36 percent, economy at 20 percent, immigration at 9 percent, and Afghanistan at 5 percent.

It’s worth noting that the poll also indicated 73 percent believe stopping illegal immigration is a “very” or “somewhat” important issue for the government to address.

CNN’s polling comes as Biden’s approval rating shrank this week to 39 percent, the lowest of his presidency, coming on the heels of the deadly Afghan withdrawal that left 13 U.S. troops dead and billions of dollars worth of military equipment in the hands of the Taliban.

Overall, Biden’s quickly evaporating approval numbers are primarily due to Democrat loyalists, who have begun rejecting him amid the challenges of inflation, Afghanistan, and the coronavirus. Nearly nine out of ten Democrats had approved of Biden for almost his first six months in office, but Democrats have since canceled support of the president by nine percent in one week (77 from 86 percent):

CNN surveyed 2,119 respondents between August 3 to September 7, with a 2.8 percent margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.

