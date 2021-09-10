https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-jake-tapper-biden-covid-misinformation

CNN anchor Jake Tapper expressed his frustration with President Biden following a White House address laying out his administration’s six-pronged plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the takeaways from Biden’s speech was the Labor Department’s initiative to force businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccinations, which has already stirred questions over its constitutionality and backlash among critics.

After the address, Tapper seemed to suggest that the actions that the Biden administration is taking don’t solve the real “problem.”

“One of the biggest problems that the United States is having right now getting past this pandemic is that tens of millions of Americans are being lied to, are being misinformed, are being told a whole bunch of things that are contrary to what the medical and scientific establishment say is true in terms of what’s the best way to combat this virus,” Tapper told a panel. “And the idea that this is the direction he’s going- I understand why the president is there and I certainly understand his frustration, but, you know, he’s proposing rules as if we’re in a country that doesn’t have this misinformation problem, do you know what I mean?”

“He wants to govern in a country other than the one we have which has, you know, a political party, the Republican Party that too many members of are embracing anti-science,” Tapper added.

While the CNN anchor suggests “anti-science” only belongs on the right, the medical establishment has made numerous errors throughout the pandemic, including to COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci, who previously claimed that masks are ineffective against the virus and downplayed the possibility that a vaccine could be developed before the end of 2020.

Polls have repeatedly shown vaccine hesitancy among Republicans, but data from the CDC shows only 10% of the Black population and 16% of the Hispanic population, both of who overwhelmingly vote Democrat, are fully vaccinated.

Much of the media, including CNN, dismissed the idea that COVID originated from a Wuhan lab leak, a thought that was labeled a “debunked” “conspiracy theory.”

Tapper himself amplified COVID misinformation along with his CNN colleagues who legitimized the fake conspiracy pushed by Rebekah Jones, the fired Florida Health Department employee who accused the DeSantis administration of pressuring her to alter the state’s COVID data.

Last month, the anchor sanctimoniously declared, “A healthy democracy needs fact-allegiant leaders across the political spectrum.”

