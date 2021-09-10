https://www.theblaze.com/shows/you-are-here/australia-new-world-order

New South Wales chief health officer Dr. Kerry Chant mentioned the “New World Order” during a press conference about contact tracing, sending the internet into a frenzy. Is this a simple slip of the tongue or are the authoritarian elite exposing their true agenda?

Speaking of authoritarians, radio host Howard Stern recently said the unvaccinated don’t deserve freedom and shouldn’t be treated by hospitals because they didn’t take the jab. Salon issued a similar statement in an article saying that “it’s OK to blame the unvaccinated” for the current pandemic problems. As more famous figures espouse this rhetoric, the true vaccine villains are finally showing everyone who they are.

