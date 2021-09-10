https://www.dailywire.com/news/crenshaw-hammers-biden-over-vaccine-threat-are-you-people-trying-to-start-a-full-on-revolt

On Thursday, after President Biden issued his threat to employers with 100 or more employees that they must ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) fired back, “Are you people trying to start a full on revolt? … Leave people the hell alone.”

Biden stated in his speech, “My job as president is to protect all Americans. So tonight, I’m announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.”

“Such a standard would pre-empt existing rules by state governments, except in states that have their own OSHA-approved workplace agencies —about half the states in the country. States with their own programs have 30 days to adopt a standard that is at least as effective e and that must cover state and local government employees, such as teachers. Federal OSHA rules do not cover state and local government employees,” The New York Times reported.

Crenshaw reacted on Twitter:

Are you people trying to start a full on revolt? Honestly what the hell is wrong with Democrats? Leave people the hell alone. This is insanity. Mandates are cheap governance. The right path is built upon explaining, educating, and *building* trust, including explaining the risks/benefits/pros/cons in an honest way so a person can make their own decision. The Biden Administration has completely failed in that regard. Our founders designed a system that treated citizens as more than just children. Our grand experiment is designed for a free people. Yes, that entails risk. Yes, I’ll take risk and freedom over a paternalistic government any day. And it should be noted, a huge portion of the unvaccinated are younger minorities. So this impacts a broad range of people, not just “anti-vaxxer Trump supporters,” as Dems believe. Democrats are declaring war on everyone, not just conservatives.

Mandates are cheap governance. The right path is built upon explaining, educating, and *building* trust, including explaining the risks/benefits/pros/cons in an honest way so a person can make their own decision. The Biden Administration has completely failed in that regard. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 9, 2021

And it should be noted, a huge portion of the unvaccinated are younger minorities. So this impacts a broad range of people, not just “anti-vaxxer Trump supporters,” as Dems believe. Democrats are declaring war on everyone, not just conservatives. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 9, 2021

On January 21, one of Biden’s first executive orders, titled, “Executive Order on Protecting Worker Health and Safety,” stated:

The Secretary of Labor, acting through the Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health, in furtherance of the policy described in section 1 of this order and consistent with applicable law, shall: … review the enforcement efforts of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19 and identify any short-, medium-, and long-term changes that could be made to better protect workers and ensure equity in enforcement; launch a national program to focus OSHA enforcement efforts related to COVID-19 on violations that put the largest number of workers at serious risk or are contrary to anti-retaliation principles …

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

