We would just like to take a moment to remind you all of the time Chris Cillizza insisted journalists ‘don’t pick a side.’

Clearly, he does.

And he knows we know he does.

We just like poking him with his hypocrisy over and over and over again.

Calm yer t*ts, Chris.

Biden is going to be a good daddy and force people to get vaccinated or take a test every week …

So many eyerolls.

You can guess how this tweet went over on the Twittersphere.

Not a ton of sympathy.

IT’S THE ONLY WAY HE’LL BE SAFE YOU KNOW.

So is he damn mad about the vaccine not stopping the transmission or just mad?

For now yes, it is still America in most places.

Just mask up, pal.

MASKING IS THE ONLY WAY TO SHOW YOU CAAAAAARE.

Ouch.

Too late for that.

***

