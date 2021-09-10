https://www.dailywire.com/news/daily-wire-leadership-lauded-for-standing-up-to-bidens-tyrannical-vaccination-mandate

Pundits and politicians alike are applauding The Daily Wire’s top leadership for standing up to President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccination mandates for private companies with more than 100 employees.

On Friday morning, The Daily Wire’s editor emeritus Ben Shapiro appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” to discuss the company’s decision to fight back against the Biden administration’s “tyrannical” vaccination mandates. Shapiro dubbed the mandate an “unconstitutional order” and said that the company has secured legal resources to fight back.

.@benshapiro when asked if @realDailyWire is prepared to resist Biden’s authoritarian order “We are. We are staffing up right now on the legal side. We are already getting any lawsuit ready…” pic.twitter.com/OPlyteHziK — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 10, 2021

“[The Daily Wire is] going to use every method and resource at our disposal to defy the President’s unconstitutional order,” Shapiro said. “And this is coming from somebody who is very pro-vaccine.”

“[Biden] came into office saying, ‘I’m not going to shut down the economy,’ ‘I’m not going to shut down the country,’ ‘I’m going to shut down the virus,’” Shapiro continued. “He failed to shut down the virus.’”

On Thursday, Biden announced that companies with at least 100 employees must require their employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing under a new plan to combat the coronavirus and encourage vaccination.

Per the order, in the coming weeks, the Labor Department plans to issue a temporary standard that will cover 80 million private-sector employees. Businesses that fail to comply will face fines of up to $14,000 per violation.

Shortly after Biden’s announcement, Jeremy Boreing, the co-founder and co-CEO of The Daily Wire, announced in a video message that the company was preparing a legal battle to oppose the Biden administration’s vaccinate mandates. Critics have widely dubbed the vaccination mandates as unconstitutional.

Political pundits such as Fox News’ Lisa Boothe praised The Daily Wire for its decision and encouraged other companies to follow suit.

“Kudos to the Daily Wire,” Boothe tweeted. “I hope every company that cares about freedom, or at least says they do, follows suit.”

Kudos to The Daily Wire. I hope every company that cares about freedom, or at least says they do, follows suit. https://t.co/G6EdkLaTfe — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) September 10, 2021

Dave Rubin, host of “The Rubin Report,” applauded Boreing and Shapiro for the decision as well. Rubin insinuated that if his companies had 100 employees, he would stand in solidarity with The Daily Wire’s decision to defy the mandate.

“Bravo, Jeremy Boreing. My two companies don’t have 100 employees (yet) but I stand with you Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire 100%.”

Bravo, @JeremyDBoreing. My two companies don’t have 100 employees (yet) but I stand with you @benshapiro and @realDailyWire 100%. https://t.co/YNalYa4nEj — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 10, 2021

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz joined in praising The Daily Wire as well.

Former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum called out the progressive advocates of the slogan “my body my choice,” stating that the vaccine mandate flies in the face of such logic.

“Well stated,” Santorum said of Boreing’s video. “So much for the progressive mantra ‘my body my choice’. I hope other patriots follow your lead and stand up to this tyranny. For your leadership, you just earned a new subscriber.”

@realDailyWire Well stated. So much for the progressive mantra “my body my choice”. I hope other patriots follow your lead and stand up to this tyranny. For your leadership, you just earned a new subscriber. https://t.co/NtwUmG0DGd — Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) September 10, 2021

Related: On Fox: Daily Wire ‘Staffing Up’ To Fight Biden’s ‘Tyrannical And Authoritarian Order’

Related: Daily Wire Co-CEO On Vax Mandate: ‘We’re Prepared’ To End Biden’s ‘Unconstitutional Bullsh*t’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

