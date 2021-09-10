https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/denmark-says-goodbye-to-all-covid-restrictions-and-theyre-giving-all-thanks-to-the-vaccine/

SOURCE — FRANCE 24

With no masks in sight, buzzing offices and concerts drawing tens of thousands, Denmark on Friday ditches vaccine passports in nightclubs, ending its last Covid curb. The vaccine passports were first introduced in March 2021 when Copenhagen slowly started easing restrictions. They were abolished at all venues on September 1, except in nightclubs, where they will be no longer necessary from Friday.

“We are definitely at the forefront in Denmark as we have no restrictions, and we are now on the other side of the pandemic thanks to the vaccination rollout,” Ulrik Orum-Petersen, a promoter at event organiser Live Nation, told AFP.

Denmark’s vaccination campaign has gone swiftly, with 73 percent of the 5.8 million population fully vaccinated, and 96 percent of those 65 and older. “We’re aiming for free movement… What will happen now is that the virus will circulate and it will find the ones who are not vaccinated,” epidemiologist Lone Simonsen told AFP.

