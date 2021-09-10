https://hannity.com/media-room/desantis-i-will-continue-to-fight-for-parents-rights/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to continue his push to limit mask and vaccine mandates in the Sunshine State Friday afternoon, saying he will “continue to fight for parents’ rights.”

“No surprise here – the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children. I will continue to fight for parents’ rights,” posted DeSantis on Twitter.

The Republican made similar comments earlier this week.

“I think when we look back on this, if you’re in a position where you’re kind of a medical authority, you got to tell people the truth and let them make decisions,” said the Governor.

Some school districts in southern Florida defied DeSantis’ previous orders that banned mask mandates for children.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats released the following statement:

Today, we witnessed what democracy looks like despite being forced to withstand the vitriol of an anti-science group. With the recommendations of medical experts, the CDC, parents, community allies, students, support professionals, and teachers, we were able to ensure that safety prevailed. We salute Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Dr. Marta Perez, Mrs. Perla Tabares-Hantman, Dr. Steve Gallon III, Mrs. Mari Tere Rojas, Mrs. Lucia Baez-Geller, and Ms. Luisa Santos for showing courage against threats and not allowing politics to enter and harm the safety of our school communities. We are excited about welcoming our students back into our classrooms while trying our best to keep them safe and helping them thrive through.”

“Protecting our children must be a top priority as we continue to combat the serious threat of COVID-19. I applaud the Miami-Dade School Board and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho for following the science and putting the health and wellbeing of our children first. Wearing a mask is one of the simplest tools we have to stop the spread and protect the lives and livelihoods of those in our community – particularly for those not able to be vaccinated,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levina Cava.

Read the full report here.

Watch DeSantis’ comments above.

