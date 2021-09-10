https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/10/dod-and-air-force-deny-the-report-from-a-viral-video-that-f-22-pilots-have-walked-out-over-covid-19-vaccine-requirement/

A video is going viral claiming that multiple F-22 Air Force pilots have “walked out” over a requirement that they get the COVID-19 vaccine:

Yeah, that’s just not how it works:

The Department of Defense and the Air Force both denied the allegations in the video and said no “message went out threatening court martial if a service member did not receive the vax”:

And:

And it looks like this claim started with a parody site a few days ago:

Come on, people. Be better than this:



