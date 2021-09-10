https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/10/dod-and-air-force-deny-the-report-from-a-viral-video-that-f-22-pilots-have-walked-out-over-covid-19-vaccine-requirement/

A video is going viral claiming that multiple F-22 Air Force pilots have “walked out” over a requirement that they get the COVID-19 vaccine:

US military walk-outs occurred after Biden mandates vaccines for Federal employees & military Fighter jet pilots have walked out: “With the F-22s grounded, you can kiss Taiwan goodbye. I would hate to be Taiwanese right now”#NoVaccineApartheid pic.twitter.com/hxIxyaekCx — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) September 10, 2021

Yeah, that’s just not how it works:

Lmao @ “walk-outs”. Folks don’t know how the military works. https://t.co/Hjt1QP8wxu — A Man With No Name (@SnottieDrippen) September 10, 2021

The Department of Defense and the Air Force both denied the allegations in the video and said no “message went out threatening court martial if a service member did not receive the vax”:

I quickly called DoD and Air Force.

DoD: no message went out threatening court martial if a service member did not receive vax. Current policy is to leave to command.

AF: No F-22 pilots or bomber crew members walked off the job. Active duty is required to get vax by Nov. 2.🙄 https://t.co/kMJv3jxwM8 — Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) September 10, 2021

A Department of Defense spokesperson, Charlie Dietz, says the Defense Secretary “has never sent any kind of force-wide text message” and that “we have no awareness of any kind of Air Force pilot walk-off.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021

And it looks like this claim started with a parody site a few days ago:

Ah, interesting: A week ago, PolitiFact debunked a highly similar nonsense article – with the 10 AM deadline and everything – that was published on a site that pushes false claims under the guise of “humor, parody and satire.” https://t.co/LPG83C03td — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021

Come on, people. Be better than this:

Here is an actual look at the website where the “US military pilots resign commissions after getting a text demanding they get vaccinated by 10 AM” story originated. pic.twitter.com/sOPFvp9TQS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021

