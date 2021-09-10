https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-leana-wen-is-the-most-dangerous-woman-in-america/







Former head of babykilling at Planned Parenthood Dr. Leana Wen

‘Don’t let the Unvaccinated travel’

“There are privileges associated with being an American — that if you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated. Travel, and having the right to travel in our state, it’s not a Constitutional right as far as I know to board a plane. IF you want to travel, you better go get that Vaccine.”

Cornell Law School — Yes, you do have a Constitutional right to travel…

Vaccinated were 27 times more likely to get symptomatic infection than those with natural immunity

SCIENCE

The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a “Don’t try this at home” label.

The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than never-infected, vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized.

The study demonstrates the power of the human immune system, but infectious disease experts emphasized that this vaccine and others for COVID-19 nonetheless remain highly protective against severe disease and death. And they caution that intentional infection among unvaccinated people would be extremely risky. “What we don’t want people to say is: ‘All right, I should go out and get infected, I should have an infection party,’” says Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University who researches the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and was not involved in the study. “Because somebody could die.”

Put another way, vaccinated individuals were 27 times more likely to get a symptomatic COVID infection than those with natural immunity from COVID.

In Israel, vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease [95%CI:13-57, adjusted for time of vaccine/disease]. No COVID deaths in either group.https://t.co/hopImCD1D0 — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) August 25, 2021

Glenn Greenwald is stunned by the blatant authoritarianism — “Did she actually just say that interstate travel is not a constitutional right for American citizens? I believe she did.”

Did she actually just say that inter-state travel is not a constitutional right for American citizens??? I believe she did. https://t.co/6nJywW6XyE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2021

Different Clip — Ban the Unvaccinated from all public travel







