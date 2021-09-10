https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/10/dr-leana-wen-tells-chris-cuomo-that-going-in-public-unvaccinated-is-like-driving-drunk/

Dr. Leana Wen is a medical analyst for the Washington Post and CNN, and she’s generally a complete lunatic. Earlier today Wen went full Leni Riefenstahl while pointing out why President Biden’s federal vaccine mandates aren’t nearly authoritarian enough. During an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Wen also compared going out in public unvaccinated to driving drunk:

Remaining unvaccinated & going out in public is equivalent to driving under the influence. You want to be intoxicated? That’s your choice, but if you want to drive a car, that endangers others. No one should have the “choice” to infect others with a potentially deadly disease. pic.twitter.com/a4itLS2upX — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) September 10, 2021

Forget about being vaccinated for a second. What would Wen say about going out in public while having Covid-19?

You can see what Chris is thinking: “Yeah, I did that.” https://t.co/O0pmdYqKsM — Joel Engel (@joelengel) September 10, 2021

LOL.

The former head of Planned Parenthood talking about choices that could be deadly to others… ☠️ https://t.co/fIHeU6JAVD — Rosie (@Istillwantapony) September 10, 2021

Rich, isn’t it?

Any lawyer can find 17 different flaws in this logic https://t.co/utfruOfpLp — the prowess (@polisciprowess) September 10, 2021

The need for “logic” on the Left has gone completely out the window.

i’m sick and tired of people equating “unvaccinated” with “knowingly infected” like drunk driving would be. and now that we know vaccinated people still spread it? this argument is beyond idiotic. https://t.co/YgWrIueyF8 — MJ (@morganisawizard) September 10, 2021

We gotta stop the undrunk from getting people drunk https://t.co/nEevjPNWRo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2021

If going out in public while unvaccinated is equivalent to a DUI, then she’s also saying it should be a crime. Like DUIs are. She’s just not saying that out loud yet https://t.co/DfjH8IB8OJ — Eduardo Neret (@eduneret) September 10, 2021

Not yet, but it can’t be far behind.

