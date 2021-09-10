https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/10/dr-leana-wen-tells-chris-cuomo-that-going-in-public-unvaccinated-is-like-driving-drunk/

Dr. Leana Wen is a medical analyst for the Washington Post and CNN, and she’s generally a complete lunatic. Earlier today Wen went full Leni Riefenstahl while pointing out why President Biden’s federal vaccine mandates aren’t nearly authoritarian enough. During an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Wen also compared going out in public unvaccinated to driving drunk:

Forget about being vaccinated for a second. What would Wen say about going out in public while having Covid-19?

LOL.

Rich, isn’t it?

The need for “logic” on the Left has gone completely out the window.

Not yet, but it can’t be far behind.

