“They were doing things in that lab that could have led to circumstances where a virus that was purposefully evolved in ways that it could be more dangerous to humans could have escaped,” says @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/KxWmL2ITnI — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 8, 2021

Former FDA head and current Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb says gain of function on MERS-like coronaviruses, which are even deadlier than their SARS-like relatives.

Gottlieb noted that documents obtained under the FOIA also show that the viruses were made more deadly to humans in several labs around Wuhan, including a level three biocontainment facility, which has lesser security that the level four labs previously mentioned in relation to the outbreak.

“Whether or not this was gain-of-function is a political and legal discussion.”

“The bottom line is they were doing research on viruses in that institute that was making those viruses potentially more dangerous to humans. And handling the viruses in ways that could potentiate their release, particularly by infecting transgenic animals that have fully-humanized immune systems.”

“They were doing things in that lab that could have led to circumstances where a virus that was purposefully evolved in ways that it could be more dangerous to humans could have escaped.”

“What’s revealed by these documents are two interesting details I previously didn’t know. First, there was experimentation being done on MERS-like coronaviruses, not just SARS-like coronaviruses. Second, they affirmed what we suspected about coronavirus research being done at other institutes around Wuhan — at a level three biocontainment facility.”